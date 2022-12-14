Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
F1 Hopes Wet-Weather Wheel Arches Will Prevent Another Rain-Shortened Race
Nobody — not the fans, drivers, teams or anyone involved with Formula 1 — wants to see a repeat of the events of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, or even this year’s race-shortened Suzuka race. It’s for this reason that the FIA will be instituting wheel arches for especially wet races at some point in the future. That could come possibly as soon as the second half of 2023, though we might have to wait until 2024 before we see the proposed solution in practice.
Jalopnik
The McMurtry Spéirling Electric Hypercar Just Ran a 7.97-Second Quarter-Mile
If you have $2.5 million dollars to spend and want the most track-capable car you can legally drive on the street, you may want to give the McMurtry Spéirling a look. It’s all-electric, makes about 1,000 hp, and has an active downforce system inspired by the Chaparral 2J. Oh, and the styling is absolutely wild.
