mageenews.com
Five Great Things about the State of Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Here are five great things about the state of our state:. Mississippi is growing. There will soon be three million Mississippians...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
WLBT
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters — while raking in welfare funds itself
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy New on site during a government summit at the Westin luxury hotel in downtown Jackson.
mississippifreepress.org
Advocates Push For Automated Criminal-Record Expungement in Mississippi
Over a decade ago ago, nine of Kimberly Harris’ acquaintances told the police she burglarized a neighbor’s house in Jackson, Miss. After her arrest, the police released her because “there was no evidence.” Her accusers later went to jail for “false accusation,” Harris, now 38 years old, told the Mississippi Free Press in late October. She was at a criminal record expungement clinic organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and their partners at Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Left $47 Million in Aid To Poor Families Unspent, Prompting Calls For Reform
JACKSON, Miss. — The State of Mississippi is leaving millions of dollars on the table that could directly benefit families in deep poverty, witnesses emphasized repeatedly during a public hearing Thursday before the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic caucuses. LaDonna Pavetti, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and...
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, which […]
WTOK-TV
Would-be Mississippi lawyers get 4th shot at passing bar
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month, the Mississippi Supreme Court gave would-be lawyers a fourth shot at passing the state bar exam. The catch: Four strikes, and a potential practitioner of the law would be ineligible for any future plate appearances. The Court revised the rules governing admission to...
Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities. But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.
WLBT
State Democrats hold hearing for TANF requirements
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Mississippi having the largest group of people living below the poverty line, state Democrats have been looking for ways to better use funds in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. “We’re serving such a small percent of our state’s poor families. And this is...
wtva.com
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WAPT
State leaders push policy changes to TANF requirements
JACKSON, Miss. — Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the State Capitol today to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’sTemporary Assistance for Needy Families program in a hearing that targets expanding the reach of assistance to families in need. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the...
desotocountynews.com
White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out
Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
Oxford Eagle
State Board of Education approves Social Studies standards
JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve the 2022 Mississippi College and Career Readiness Standards (MCCRS) for Social Studies, which outline the skills and knowledge expected of students in each grade and subject. Like the current standards, the 2022 standards focus on...
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
corpmagazine.com
SBA Awards New Grants to Spur Innovation and Support High-Quality Jobs
WASHINGTON D.C., (Globe Newswire) — Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced additional grants designed to create or sustain innovation initiatives and high-quality jobs through consortiums of regional businesses known as regional innovation clusters. The new grants, totaling $319,000 and $240,800, will go to...
