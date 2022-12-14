More details released in solicitation case involving Martin County High School employee

Read full article on original website
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
Two Tampa Women Arrested In Martin County Florida For “Traveling Drug Roadshow”
Two Tampa women have been arrested in Martin County for what investigators call a “traveling drug roadshow.” Detectives arrested 25-year-old Juanita Rose Fluckes, and 32-year-old Lauren Ashley Rosetti after they identified the pair as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing BMW, fleeing behind business
Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they say crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
‘Discarded Like a Piece of Trash’: Florida Woman Arrested Four Years After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Daughter in the Ocean
A 29-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week for allegedly killing her newborn baby whose body was fished out of an Atlantic Ocean coastal inlet more than four years ago. Arya Singh was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the...
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment
Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
What led police to Baby June's mother? Arrest report offers new details
WEST PALM BEACH — Deputies say Arya Singh arrived at the Boynton Beach Inlet with a healthy baby girl in tow and returned home empty handed. Before she left the beach, she searched the internet for what might await her daughter in the ocean depths below. “What lives in the Boynton inlet” the...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog.
Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations
A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning.
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000.
Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft
A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer in Okeechobee County is behind bars.
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
Crime Blotter: Dec. 15
Jonathan Noel Figueroa, 18, of the 1500 block of 14th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on own recognizance; Charge(s): battery on school personnel. Tristan Eric Tyler Johnson Spence, 35, Coconut Creek; Status: Released Thursday on $65,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, resisting arrest without violence.
Riviera Beach man who stabbed teen to death fought to have his life sentence shortened. It worked.
WEST PALM BEACH — The life sentence for a man convicted of murder in 2017 for slashing a 17-year-old girl's throat and stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen — a crime described by one judge as "one of the most brutal" she had ever seen — has been overturned, replaced with a 50-year prison sentence.
Person arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a person was arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a home and hitting a car parked in the driveway early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run Officials say the...
Former Florida nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
MIAMI — A registered nurse in South Florida, whose license was suspended in August, is accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl and replacing them with saline, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida,...
Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach
Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box.
