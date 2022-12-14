ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY

On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
SPENCERPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Locally heavy snow west of Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
ROCHESTER, NY
Chalkbeat

Black students at Newark’s Global Studies high school call out racism

When Brenda Brown read what the Newark School of Global Studies had to offer, she knew her son had to go. Brown’s son, Terril Coley, was excited about being immersed in a high school that offered a global perspective, where he could study different cultures and prepare to study abroad in Taiwan or the Middle East. It seemed like a good deal for a young Black man from Newark, but three years...
NEWARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo

There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign

Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
ems1.com

Emergency meeting called over N.Y. ambulances

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On mid-morning Thursday, 10 calls from Lockport were dispatched to volunteer fire companies around the area requesting assistance in the city. Three of those calls, according to South Lockport Fire Chief Chris McClune, were within an hour of each other and all of them left their companies' traditional territory wide open.

