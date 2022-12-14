Read full article on original website
‘Very strange’: Friend of found student Kenny DeLand speaks on disappearance
MacCammon said he has a lot of questions to ask DeLand once he can get in touch.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY
On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
Two WNY high school seniors nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
NEW YORK — The New York State Education Department nominated 25 New York State high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, and two of the nominees are from Western New York. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence...
13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Black students at Newark’s Global Studies high school call out racism
When Brenda Brown read what the Newark School of Global Studies had to offer, she knew her son had to go. Brown’s son, Terril Coley, was excited about being immersed in a high school that offered a global perspective, where he could study different cultures and prepare to study abroad in Taiwan or the Middle East. It seemed like a good deal for a young Black man from Newark, but three years...
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo
There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
wnypapers.com
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign
Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
Hamburg officials say they learned a few lessons from the November snowstorm
Hamburg's Town Supervisor and Emergency Manager say they are gearing up for the predicted snowstorm and urging the public to pay close attention to weather alerts and travel restrictions
ems1.com
Emergency meeting called over N.Y. ambulances
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On mid-morning Thursday, 10 calls from Lockport were dispatched to volunteer fire companies around the area requesting assistance in the city. Three of those calls, according to South Lockport Fire Chief Chris McClune, were within an hour of each other and all of them left their companies' traditional territory wide open.
Grenoble prosecutor on ‘worrying disappearance’ of St. John Fisher student
DeLand's father — Ken DeLand, Sr. — has said that it isn't like his son to go off the grid and that he and his son have always been in contact before his disappearance.
