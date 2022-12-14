Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Powerful incoming kona low storm system prompts advice to be prepared
The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to be prepared as a “kona low” storm system is forecast to to bring inclement weather to the islands Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the...
Yasutake Bridge reopened after 6 months of repairs
The bridge underwent an installation of speed-calming devices, a 60-foot Acrow bridge, signs and paving work.
bigislandnow.com
HI-EMA urges public to prepare for Kona low storm
With high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall expected to threaten the islands starting Sunday, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to prepare. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the incoming “kona low” storm system expected...
KHON2
Kona low storm system incoming, says HI-EMA
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents and visitors are being cautioned by the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency that high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are to be expected beginning Sunday, Dec. 18. HI-EMA said to prepare for the kona low system that is coming into the islands. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Increasing chance of showers ahead of potentially-damaging cold front
Light winds will result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers Saturday. There’s also a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the islands of Maui and Hawaii. This is a lull before the next incoming cold front, expected to impact the islands Sunday afternoon through Monday. Here’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Wet cold front moving over the state, huge swell picking up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday. Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will be spreading down the island chain Friday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible during the start of the new week, as another...
2 cold fronts hit Hawaii bringing thunder and lightning
A storm on the night of Dec.15, 2022 had residents up due to thunder and lightning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather on the way along with huge surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will keep light winds across the state, allowing for some land and sea breezes through Thursday. The front will bring increasing showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front
Tracking sporadic showers Saturday but then things may get serious on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now -...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
A massive search by air and sea is continuing Friday morning for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Remote Hawaii communities left uneasy amid medical transport plane crash probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard and Civil Air Patrol crews continued searching a vast area Saturday for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people on board. The NTSB said there has been no sign of the aircraft, which crashed Thursday night. As the search continues, officials...
mauinow.com
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. THREE fronts will be impacting the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
