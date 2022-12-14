Why a Shelby County judge released a man after 25 years of a 162-year sentence

Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
Kait 8
Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the four men charged with murdering Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be in court Friday. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are facing conspiracy charges. Johnson made his first court appearance in the case in November, just days after the death anniversary of Young Dolph.
Man released after serving 25 years of 162-year sentence, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released. This comes after Judge Paula Skahan and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reviewed and reopened Courtney Anderson’s case. In the late 1990s, Anderson went to jail and was...
Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
wknofm.org
BTH: Shelby County District Attorney on Bail Reform, Juvenile Crime, and More
"[Shelby County is] the worst county in the state for the number of people behind bars [that] haven't been convicted of a crime [and are] waiting for their day in court, for 18 months or longer — solely because they can't afford cash bail," says the Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.
actionnews5.com
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program. Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett...
Officer-involved shooting overnight leaves suspect dead, 3 others on run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting overnight left one suspect dead and three others on the run. According to Memphis Police, officers were on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious car at American Way and Goodlett. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the...
One dead in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
desotocountynews.com
Police seek to find a missing juvenile
Southaven Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Police say 15-year-old Malik Barrett left a location on South Cherry in Southaven and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch.
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Two children dead following shooting on Kirby, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two children dead. Police said it happened around 1:08 a.m. at Raines and Kirby. MPD said a boy and a girl juvenile were pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect(s) were occupying a dark-colored sedan. Call...
White Station teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis English teacher has been charged after police say he sent a sexually explicit photo to his student. James Michael Baker, who is a teacher at White Station High School, is accused of sending a naked photo of himself to his 14-year-old student. The boy’s father went to the police after […]
Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
Woman shot while trying to stop assault, man charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested seven months after a woman was shot while trying to save a young man from getting beat up. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, may be the reason the young man is alive. “He was so young, and he could have been one of my kids. One […]
Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI Memphis says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving the sextortion of teens, specifically teen boys. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
Shelby County D.A. is 'looking into' assault on Memphis community leader at Whitehaven golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday his office is ‘looking into the incident’ at a Whitehaven golf course where Memphis Police said a community leader was assaulted with a golf club during a dispute. The statement Thursday from the D.A. came after...
Former Shelby County foster mom shares experience as need for foster families increases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former foster mom is sharing her experience as the need for foster families increases. FOX13 previously reported on a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that detailed issues with the state’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Problems mentioned in the scathing reported...
Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
