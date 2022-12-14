Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Stowe woman accused of bilking $13K in Westmoreland rental assistance cash for properties she doesn't own
An Allegheny County woman is accused of stealing $13,000 in emergency rental assistance after police said she claimed to be the landlord of two properties in Murrysville and Export, according to court papers. Janice L. Koranteng, 57, of Stowe was arraigned this week on charges of theft, forgery, identity theft...
YAHOO!
Cumberland man charged in alleged knife threat
Dec. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly threatened a person with a knife during an altercation on Locust Street Friday was jailed Saturday without bond, Cumberland Police said. Zachary Jordan Crawford, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and wear and carry a dangerous...
Judge rules Jeannette police arrest supported by evidence
A Westmoreland County judge this week ruled that Jeannette police had the legal authority to detain and charge a New Alexandria man following a car crash last year near a local school. David Vucish, 50, claims police used excessive force during the May 11, 2021 incident and sought to have...
Youngwood drug dealer sentenced to 8-year prison term
A Youngwood man acquitted last month of rape charges was ordered Friday to serve up to eight years in prison for a related simple assault of an 18-year-old woman and and for the possession of illegal drug offenses. Brandon Giron, 23, told a Westmoreland County judge he was ready to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
Police: Homeless man took drugs into Latrobe library
A homeless man faces charges after, police say, he took drugs and hypodermic needles into Latrobe’s Adams Memorial Library. According to police, Alexander Kimmick, 24, locked himself in the library bathroom with the drug paraphernalia on Monday. Library staff told Kimmick to leave to no avail. Kimmick continued to...
wccsradio.com
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
FOX43.com
Investigators seek tips to help solve 1974 cold-case homicide in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips to aid their investigation of a 1974 cold case homicide in Cambria County. Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, of Johnstown, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 15, 1974, after leaving a Christmas party following an argument with her spouse.
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
Apollo police accuse convicted felon of pointing gun at woman, felony charges filed
Apollo police accused a man whose criminal history prohibits him from possessing a gun with pointing a pistol at a woman and threatening her. Roberto J. Santiago-Cruz, 35, of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm along with reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
16-year-old Monessen boy charged as adult in fatal November shooting of another teen
A 16-year-old Monessen boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting last month of another Monessen teen. Terry Newton is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Amari Altomore, 16, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday. Newton, who was not in custody as of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Inmate Accused of Striking Corrections Officer with Food Tray
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Inmate Accused of Throwing Food Tray at Corrections Officer. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Drive in Pine Creek Township for an incident of harassment around 7:06 a.m. on November 29.
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs
(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Vigil held to remember victim of fatal New Kensington shooting; pleas made for witnesses to ID killer
A small group gathered Wednesday near the scene of last week’s fatal shooting in New Kensington to remember the victim and call on the person who killed him to surrender to authorities. James Michael Hayes, 31, was found shot to death Friday in the parking lot behind Kensington Arms...
wtae.com
Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2
MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
Comments / 0