Somerset County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Cumberland man charged in alleged knife threat

Dec. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly threatened a person with a knife during an altercation on Locust Street Friday was jailed Saturday without bond, Cumberland Police said. Zachary Jordan Crawford, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and wear and carry a dangerous...
CUMBERLAND, MD
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
HOUTZDALE, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Homeless man took drugs into Latrobe library

A homeless man faces charges after, police say, he took drugs and hypodermic needles into Latrobe’s Adams Memorial Library. According to police, Alexander Kimmick, 24, locked himself in the library bathroom with the drug paraphernalia on Monday. Library staff told Kimmick to leave to no avail. Kimmick continued to...
LATROBE, PA
wccsradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Apollo police accuse convicted felon of pointing gun at woman, felony charges filed

Apollo police accused a man whose criminal history prohibits him from possessing a gun with pointing a pistol at a woman and threatening her. Roberto J. Santiago-Cruz, 35, of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm along with reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
APOLLO, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs

(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2

MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
MASONTOWN, PA

