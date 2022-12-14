ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase

Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.
Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash

A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set

Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
DeWine, Husted announce development projects, Painesville selected

Dec. 15—Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently announced support for 12 mixed-use development projects that are expected to create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll and $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio. The projects are part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Use Development...
