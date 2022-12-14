ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive

Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
FLINT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Judge grants stay of parole order for Jarvi

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has prevailed in her request for a stay of enforcement of a parole order involving a man convicted for a Livingston County kidnapping and assault in 1993. 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
SAGINAW, MI
horseandrider.com

16 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A three-year-old Hackney Pony colt in Bay County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. He began showing signs on November 20, including nasal discharge and swollen lymph nodes. Strangles was confirmed on December 12. The colt is recovering, but 16 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
BAY COUNTY, MI

