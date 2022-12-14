Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
Judge grants stay of parole order for Jarvi
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has prevailed in her request for a stay of enforcement of a parole order involving a man convicted for a Livingston County kidnapping and assault in 1993. 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed...
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
Michigan prisoner gets more time for killing white supremacist cellmate who tried raping him
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, an alleged white supremacist inmate of the Saginaw Correctional Facility attempted to rape his Black cellmate. The Black inmate, then 20, fought back and mortally wounded the older fellow prisoner in the process. As a result, he’s now had up to 30 years...
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
‘Our world is now shattered’ says mother of Kevin Bacon at killer’s sentencing
CORUNNA, MI – Mark David Latunski spoke just one word when a Shiawassee County judge asked him if there was anything he’d like to say before being told he’d be spending the rest of his life behind bars in a Michigan prison. The man convicted of killing...
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis gets 40-60 years in ‘savage, cruel’ murder of Bay City woman in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — Just 24 days before his 18th birthday, Dominic P. Burdis went to the familiar Bay City house of a friend. Finding his friend’s mother alone, he brutally murdered her, beating and stabbing Leona P. “Patty” Stevenson as she tried escaping his clutches.
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
16 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A three-year-old Hackney Pony colt in Bay County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. He began showing signs on November 20, including nasal discharge and swollen lymph nodes. Strangles was confirmed on December 12. The colt is recovering, but 16 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
