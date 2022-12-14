Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Florida Woman Solves Car Theft, A Chevelle Sends a Minivan Flying, and More…
It’s time to unpack the headlines before the holidays…. For the last time this year, the Motorious Podcast reviews the recent headlines that include Cristy Lee’s stolen Hellcat, a Florida woman who found a stash of stolen cars, and Hertz settles with their customers. We also discuss why BMW is telling you to hang onto your used car, the Camaro becoming a sub-brand, and a Chevelle sends a minivan flipping in Florida. Watch here:
Top Speed
You Probably Didn't Know These 10 Things About The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454
For a Ford Mustang fan, 1970 was not a good year. The two top dogs in the muscle car hierarchies were roaming the streets looking for a challenge. The Dodge Hemi and the Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 were on the top of the list, jockeying back and forth for the number one spot. When the two cars met, nine out of 10 times, the Chevy came out as the winner. Not to say that the Dodge did not give a good race because the two were almost identical regarding drag times. The 1970 Chevelle was one of those cars that muscle car enthusiasts fought to get ahold of, for a good reason. Here are some of the most important things to remember about the '70 Chevelle SS to gain a better appreciation of the car in every sense.
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
fordmuscle.com
Pursuit Of Speed: The Story Of The 310 MPH Ford GT
Almost all of the people who could have purchased a Ford GT in 2006 would have left it in the garage to show off to people or drive around on a special occasion, but left it completely stock. However, Johnny Bohmer had a better idea with his 2006 Ford GT. Instead of having a stock Ford GT, why not turn it into the world’s fastest street car?
Top Speed
Meet The Ultimate, Money-No-Object '35 Chevy Hot Rod
It’s almost unbelievable that a car from the 1930s is nearly 100 years old. Custom shop, Ironworks Speed & Kustom, based in Bakersfield, California, doesn’t discriminate and one of the shop’s latest projects shows what can be accomplished with a 1935 Chevrolet when the sky is the limit. YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to get up close and personal with the one-off custom Hot Rod. In case you were wondering, what unlimited budget and finical attention to detail can achieve, this masterpiece on wheels is the perfect example.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
A new battery recycling plant could power 1 million EVs per year
A rendering of the finished facility in South Carolina. Redwood MaterialsOnce completed, Redwood Materials' facility in South Carolina could help greatly bolster domestic EV production.
Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy
With the release of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel in Ford’s F-Series engine arsenal, it has blasted past both Chevrolet and Ram in terms of torque. Yeah, 1,200 lb-ft of torque is amazing. That’s the bottom line with the 2023 High Output version of the six-seven Power Stroke in Super Duty Fords. That adds up … The post Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book
The world of pickups is filled with off-road trucks. These are 3 of Kelley Blue Book's favorites. The post The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Classic Dash Adds New Truck, G-Body, Mustang Offerings
For the team at Classic Dash, each and every year presents new opportunities to branch their product lineup out to additional makes and models of vehicles. At this year’s edition of PRI, the focus was on the pickup truck market, with a dash (no pun intended) of Mustang and G-body offerings.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in
Ford unveiled a redesigned 2024 Mustang in September, though at the time the automaker didn't confirm any horsepower figures. The wait is finally over as Ford on Thursday published the figures, and they're higher across the board. The range starts off with the 2024 Mustang Ecoboost, with a 2.3-liter turbo-4...
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
