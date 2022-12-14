ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
YAHOO!

Delano police: Man arrested who stole 13K from store clerk at gunpoint

Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in Delano was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said late Thursday night. Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday. Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle […]
SANGER, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop

December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA

