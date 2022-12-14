Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
goldrushcam.com
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
YAHOO!
Delano police: Man arrested who stole 13K from store clerk at gunpoint
Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in Delano was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said late Thursday night. Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.
Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday. Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle […]
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop
December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
Fresno County woman shares story of surviving domestic violence
Capturing a true number of people experiencing intimate partner violence is virtually impossible, as the fear of reporting is often paired with a fear of an abuser.
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in stabbing death, burning of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
Sheriffs search for family of Visalia man found dead in trailer
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was found dead in his trailer on November 21 according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on November 21, 55-year-old Richard Parrott was found dead in his hitchhiker trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley Street in. Visalia. Detectives have been searching […]
