Mercy Health-St. Rita's holds open house of their newly renovated Allentown Road urgent care facility

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - People in the Wapakoneta School District are making sure that everyone has the chance to have Merry Christmas this year. After the Christmas Cheer program ended a couple of years ago, a group of people got together to continue their mission and created the Christmas Jubilee. Businesses and individuals stepped up with money and donations to help fill the requests of over forty needy families in the school district. Each of the Wapakoneta Schools also held a food drive to collect items to give to the families. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from Wapakoneta were on hand to help load the many boxes each family got and take a little pride that they helped give someone a better Christmas.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO