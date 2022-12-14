Read full article on original website
Take precautions against viruses this holiday season suggests Allen County Health Commissioner
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We have had a mild fall and now that winter is arriving temperatures will get colder sending us indoors. That has health officials concerned as a variety of viruses are still causing havoc in the region. Allen County remains at a high-risk level for the...
Law enforcement will be out in full force this holiday season
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH (December 16, 2022) - CHOOSE to drive sober this holiday season. To prevent fatal as well as serious injury crashes this holiday season, law enforcement agencies in Allen County will be out in full force. Starting December 16th through the new year, federal, state, and local law enforcement will be working overtime to enforce impaired driving laws.
Daddys at Work brings businesses and families together for Breakfast with Santa
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There were more than presents being handed out at a Breakfast with Santa event Saturday morning. The organization, Daddys at Work brought families over to their new home at Forest Park United Methodist Church. Thanks to a group of sponsors, the kids were able to have some pancakes and sausage, talk with Santa, and pick out a toy to take home. This is Daddys at Work first event at Forest Park, which shares the same mission of putting kids first. But thanks to the collaboration with businesses, the kids were not the only ones to walk away with something new.
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
Heartbeat of Lima receives a donation that will help dozens of babies thanks to St. Charles Elementary School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a baby shower for a special person that will benefit babies and their families in and around Lima. Students, faculty, and parents at St. Charles Elementary School organized a baby shower for Baby Jesus as the advent service project. They donated diapers, formula, clothing, and more that's been given to Heartbeat of Lima. The organization will hit a milestone next year as they will have been serving mothers and their children up to three years of age. Organizers say this donation will help dozens of babies.
Two Mercer County juveniles charged with delinquency for animal cruelty for calf abuse video
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Mercer County juveniles have now been charged following a disturbing video of a calf being abused that was circulating on social media in November. We have blurred the video you are about to see, but we want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
Mercer Health Medical Staff awards Medical Student Scholarship
Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health Medical Staff awarded its 2022 Mercer Health Medical Staff Scholarship to Madison Rose-Malkamaki, a Coldwater High School graduate currently working toward her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Ohio University. Rose-Malkamaki was selected as the scholarship recipient based on her academic merit and...
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Lima City Schools kicks off new incentive for students to get to school on time
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools' Heritage Elementary is kicking off a new incentive for students to get to school on time. They are called "HOT" tickets. Students can get them for being "Here On Time" at school as a reward. The school district introduced the "Every Day On Time" program last year and has seen an improvement in on-time attendance. The tickets are a reward for the students' efforts.
423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony
Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - At 3700 sites across the United States, groups of people are gathering in cemeteries for an important task, to honor each person that has put on the military uniform. This is the 3rd year, that a Wreaths Across America Event was held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Ottawa. Organizer Marcia Klima wanted to take part in this growing nationwide event to honor veterans who have passed away, because of what veterans mean to her.
Governor DeWine Announces Tax Credits Awarded To Van Wert Forward Phase II
Press Release from Van Wert Foward: (Van Wert, OH) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for 12 mixed-use development projects that are expected to create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll and $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio. Van Wert Forward Phase II is one of the twelve projects supported with $896,134 in tax credits from the Transformational Mixed-Use Development (TMUD) Program administered by the Ohio Department of Development. The TMUD credits are awarded to organizations that demonstrate an ability to spur economic growth and social well-being, producing long-term, positive change for a community.
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held in Ottawa on December 17th
The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember, Honor, and Teach by laying wreaths at the gravesites of our fallen heroes, and they are inviting the public to take part this weekend. The Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event to remember our deceased veterans, honor them and their...
Judge sentences Scott Catlett to more than 6 years in prison
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Scott Catlett will be spending a little more than 6 years in prison for abduction and gross sexual imposition charges. The jury returned the verdict Friday morning. Jurors found him not guilty on the kidnapping charge, but instead, they found him guilty on the reduced charge of abduction. They also found him not guilty of rape, but guilty of gross sexual imposition. Back in 2021, Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him.
Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
