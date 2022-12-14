ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmJoS_0jihfmW200

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him.

Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews requested by Trump and others over Pulitzers that had been awarded for stories about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The board ultimately rejected Trump’s request to revoke the 2018 national reporting awards, which were given to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post, saying the reviews concluded: “no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

2 Mississippi officers killed; shooter also dead, police say

Trump’s suit, which was filed in an Okeechobee County, Fla., court and reported earlier by Fox News, alleges the board acted with actual malice in issuing the statement with the aim of damaging Trump’s reputation, asking for an unspecified amount of damages.

Trump has long used the courts to go after his opponents and get attention for his own claims. It’s a pattern that goes back decades before his presidency.

The former president claimed the statement issued by the Pulitzer board included multiple falsities as he called the group the “establishment’s establishment.”

“On the facts known to Defendants at the time these reviews were allegedly conducted, it would have been impossible that a single objective, thorough and independent review would have reached such a conclusion, much less two,” the suit states. “Defendants knew this and published the Pulitzer Statement anyway.”

The 20 winning stories chronicle attempts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and the federal investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump has railed against the probe as a witch hunt for years, noting that some of the underlying allegations have been debunked. His complaint repeatedly attacks the winning stories as an “unprecedented media circus.”

The Hill has reached out to The New York Times and The Washington Post, which are not implicated in the suit, and the Pulitzer board for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Three people accused of Fraud & Forgery totaling $1.6 million dollars

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, December 9th, Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Vine Lane in Grovetown in reference to an ongoing Fraud investigation involving Identity Theft and Counterfeiting. The investigation revealed that Kayla Miller used her position at several banks to access and steal customer […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day

Former President Trump’s digital trading cards have sold out less than 24 hours after he first announced they were available. As of Friday morning, the site selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) says they are sold out, and links to purchase the digital cards are no longer available.  OpenSea Data, which tracks the sales and markets […]
WJBF

Cold Case Project | The kidnapping and killing of Leon Ellison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nearly 30 years later, a local mother fights for justice in the murder of her 17-year-old son.   “[A]Bout 12 [pm] he took me to work,” Leomie Blocker recalled.  “He said well I’m going to go by the mall and trade in some cards because I need me a couple extra […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WJBF

Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card collection

Former President Trump on Thursday announced a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing a day earlier that he would be making a “major announcement.” While some speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign, it was instead […]
ARIZONA STATE
WJBF

Suspect’s son arrested & charged in missing Wagener woman’s case

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Tony Lee Berry’s 23-year-old son, Darius Berry, was arrested Thursday morning by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Darius has been charged with Accessory After the Fact in the disappearance and murder of Krystal Anderson, a missing mother of four from Wagener who was dating the older Berry and disappeared in August. […]
WAGENER, SC
WJBF

Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant on Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan […]
FORT STEWART, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it. Accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications, went dark Thursday. The […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy