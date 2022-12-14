ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Jersey 101.5

NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
94.3 The Point

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County. 
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NJ Spotlight

Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?

NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey Department of Health announces infection prevention grant awards to train healthcare personnel in New Jersey

NEW JERSE – The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has awarded over $1 million in federal funds to support the prevention and spread of communicable diseases through surveillance, education, treatment, prevention and infection control. NJDOH received $1,014,576 under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nursing Home and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
wdiy.org

New NJ Bill Would Make ‘Discriminatory’ Car Insurance Policies Illegal

Are car insurance companies discriminating against people of color from low-income neighborhoods by factoring things like credit score and education level into premium rates?. That's what some Democrats in New Jersey think. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has the latest on a bill that would make asking those types of questions on applications illegal.
NEW JERSEY STATE
