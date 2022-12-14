Read full article on original website
Related
ridingthewave.com
JERRY REXROAT, 78, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Jerry Rexroat, 78, of Russell Springs, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Russell County Hospital. She was born in Jamestown, KY on April 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Cloda (Wells) and Bennie Gaskins. SURVIVORS:. 2 sons: Chris Rexroat and Michael Rexroat of Russell Springs, KY.
ridingthewave.com
PRENTICE "POPCORN" WYATT, 82, GREENSBURG, KY
Prentice “Popcorn” Wyatt, 82, of Greensburg, KY, son of the late Governor Taylor Wyatt and Sally Edna Long Wyatt, was born December 7, 1940 and departed this life on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Campbellsville, KY. Popcorn had made a profession of...
ridingthewave.com
Area Arrest 12-16-22
Denzel Alcorn, 27, of Russell Springs was arrested on Thursday evening by Deputy Ginn of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Alcorn was charged with trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st Offense and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Meth). He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
ridingthewave.com
Police Investigate Cumberland County Murder; California Man Arrested
BURKESVILLE, KY (December 14, 2022) - On September 26, 2022 at approximately 1:03pmCT, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 15, received a call from Cumberland County 911. They requested investigative assistance regarding finding a deceased male inside a residence on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, KY. KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to...
Comments / 0