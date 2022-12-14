Denzel Alcorn, 27, of Russell Springs was arrested on Thursday evening by Deputy Ginn of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Alcorn was charged with trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st Offense and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Meth). He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO