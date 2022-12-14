Keep track of your valuables with Tile products, now on sale at Amazon

People can be extremely forgetful. I know I can be. Trying to remember where you put something can be a fool’s errand. You could’ve sworn you put it somewhere, and you’re shocked when it isn’t where you had it. For important items that you want to know where they are at all times, Tile products are helpful because you can track where they are.

Tile products are item finders that allow you to keep track of where a certain one is. It can make all the difference in the world because you won’t be running around like a chicken with its head cut off looking for one. Amazon is having a huge blowout sale on all kinds of Tile products. See which item finder you want and save big.

Tile products like the Tile Mate are on sale

Tile Mate 2-Pack Image source: Tile/Amazon

The Tile Mate (2022) is a versatile tracker that can help you keep track of pretty much anything. You’ll be able to use the free app to find it. The battery life lasts for up to three years. The range is up to 250 feet, so if you have a general idea of where the items are, Tile Mate can help you find them.

You can actually ring the Tile to be able to track it down. If you’re outside of Bluetooth range, it will tell you the last place that it was. It works doubly to track your phone as well. If you have your Tile, you can double-touch it, and it will ring your phone.

You can even include your information with the Tile, and if it’s found by someone else, they can scan it and return it to you. This is IP67 water-resistant, so it can handle getting a bit wet.

Normally, a Tile Mate is $25, and it’s worth it. But right now, you can get one for just $17.99.

That’s true for black, white, or Canyon Blue. You can also get packs of two or three Tile Mates. That means you don’t have to just rely on one to do all the heavy lifting for you. You can spread them out and keep track of multiple items.

The two-pack is only $34.99 instead of $47.99. The three-pack is $52.49 instead of $70.

More Tile item finders

If you’re not sure which products you should get, you should consider the Tile Starter Pack. This comes with one Tile Mate and one Tile Slim. The Tile Slim looks like a credit card, so you can slot it into your wallet with ease.

You can track either of these with your Tile app, and they’ll both ring if you call for them. The Tile products are compatible with Android, iOS, and smart home devices. This starter pack is only $39.99, saving you $15.

The Tile Sticker is also on sale right now. This is a small tracker that you can stick to a remote, glasses case, dog collar, belt, and more. It even works on a charger. It’s on sale for only $19.60, saving you 35%. A Tile Slim on its own is discounted to just $24.51.