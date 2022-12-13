Their future unclear, downtown Topeka's aging Nick Chiles buildings are back on the market

Read full article on original website
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
‘Get your grub on!’: Fire Station Doghouse Diner open for business
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Oakland gourmet hot dog restaurant is expanding to a new corner of Topeka on Thursday. Fire Station Doghouse has opened up a new location in South Topeka as the Fire Station Doghouse Diner. Along with offering the classics dogs available at their original spot, the diner has a plethora of new […]
One person dead after car hits Kansas City building
Kansas City police are investigating after one person died when a car hit a building in Midtown.
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
Imagine being in pain 24 hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can't fix what it is. That's what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life.
Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport
TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
