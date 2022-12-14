ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Falcons celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night with OT win over Albert Lea

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmuqp_0jihagBT00

On a night where the Faribault girls basketball team honored the hard-working staff at Faribault High School during their game against Albert Lea, the Falcons were hard pressed to find any better way to celebrate than going for their first Big 9 Conference win in over two years.

Not even some adversity could deter Faribault from that success, and the Falcons capped off their Teacher Appreciation Night by defeating Albert Lea 44-43 in overtime.

It was their second win of the season and first conference win since beating Rochester Century in the late stages of the 2012-20 season.

“It’s cool to bring in the teachers, we know how important our teachers are,” said Faribault head coach Bill Bardal. “Our girls do this every year and I think it’s really important to recognize our teachers and our district that does such a great job at helping our student-athletes out in the classroom so much.”

Things weren’t going to be easy for the Falcons, who were quickly without one of their leading scorers in senior guard Isabel Herda. Just under three minutes into the game, Herda drew some contact while receiving a pass and twisted her ankle, which sidelined her for the remainder of the game.

Faribault’s strong defense always welcomed low-scoring, defensive bouts, but in order to pick up their second win of the season, they were going to need a few players to step up. Halle Rice, Rylee Sietsema, Hailey Reuvers and Amira Williams helped keep things close offensively.

“I know how bad Isabel wanted to be in there, I could see it in her,” Bardal said. “It’s tough for her to not be able to be in there and play. Yet, she was such a great teammate in the locker room. She looked at the girls and said how happy she was \so happy on how she played and how they stepped up.”

Albert Lea held a brief 21-15 lead near the end of the half, but Rice connected on a three-pointer to help cut the lead down to 21-18 going into half time.

Williams proved to be one of the offensive sparks Faribault was looking for with Herda unable to play. The eighth grade forward scored its first basket of the second half, connected on a three-pointer to cut an Albert Lea down to 27-24 and helped tie the game twice, once on a free throw at 27-27 and once off an offensive rebound at 29-29.

It led to Rice being able to knock down a pair of free throws to give the Falcons their first lead of the game at 31-29 with around eight minutes remaining.

Albert Lea went on a run and jumped back out to a 38-31 lead with just under four minutes left in the game.

Reuvers hit a free throw before Williams came up with back-to-back baskets to help the Falcons pull it back within two points at 38-36. The Tigers hit one free throw to back up 39-36 with just under a minute remaining.

“[Williams] is so, so smart for her age and she’s got a lot of passion for basketball,” Bardal. “She’s an eighth grader, she’s doing very well where she’s at and she’s helping us out a lot. I would think if she keeps working hard, she’s only going to get better.”

Needing a big time bucket, Sietsema found Rice wide open from beyond the arc and the junior post connected on the three-pointer to tie it with seven seconds left and help force overtime.

Despite the Tigers scoring first, Williams went right back to work and scored after grabbing an offensive rebound. Albert Lea was able to hit a pair of free throws to hold a 43-41 lead.

Rice made a three-pointer at the end of the first half and at the end of the second half to help force overtime, so it was only fitting that Rice would hit another three-pointer, this time with 1:22 left in overtime to give Faribault the 44-43 lead.

The Falcons did what they did best and fell back on their strong defensive efforts to hold the Tigers scoreless and secure the win.

“Everybody got a good game to watch and it was pretty exciting,” Bardal said. “It was good for our team, we need to experience winning to keep getting better and better.”

Now sitting at 2-4 on the season, the Falcons are now on the hunt for their third victory of the season and will get an opportunity to do so at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Rochester John Marshall.

Comments / 0

Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles blank Grand Rapids in holiday tourney

After shutting out Elk River 6-0 Thursday night at the Edina Holiday Classic, the Eden Prairie Eagles had a repeat performance, holding Grand Rapids scoreless with a 2-0 victory in tourney play at Braemar Arena Friday night. Cole Saterdalen broke a scoreless deadlock at 1:42 of the third period. The junior forward deflected Tommy Moen’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester

Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
ROCHESTER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022

An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake

It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Area schools hopeful for increased funding from Legislature

As Minnesota’s legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost. Due to a state funding formula which has not kept pace with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

[watch] Scary Video Shows Police Car T-Bone Vehicle in Minnesota

Car crashes can be scary any time of year but they're especially scary when the roads are covered with ice and snow in Minnesota as this video shows. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy