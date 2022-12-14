Falcons celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night with OT win over Albert Lea

On a night where the Faribault girls basketball team honored the hard-working staff at Faribault High School during their game against Albert Lea, the Falcons were hard pressed to find any better way to celebrate than going for their first Big 9 Conference win in over two years.

Not even some adversity could deter Faribault from that success, and the Falcons capped off their Teacher Appreciation Night by defeating Albert Lea 44-43 in overtime.

It was their second win of the season and first conference win since beating Rochester Century in the late stages of the 2012-20 season.

“It’s cool to bring in the teachers, we know how important our teachers are,” said Faribault head coach Bill Bardal. “Our girls do this every year and I think it’s really important to recognize our teachers and our district that does such a great job at helping our student-athletes out in the classroom so much.”

Things weren’t going to be easy for the Falcons, who were quickly without one of their leading scorers in senior guard Isabel Herda. Just under three minutes into the game, Herda drew some contact while receiving a pass and twisted her ankle, which sidelined her for the remainder of the game.

Faribault’s strong defense always welcomed low-scoring, defensive bouts, but in order to pick up their second win of the season, they were going to need a few players to step up. Halle Rice, Rylee Sietsema, Hailey Reuvers and Amira Williams helped keep things close offensively.

“I know how bad Isabel wanted to be in there, I could see it in her,” Bardal said. “It’s tough for her to not be able to be in there and play. Yet, she was such a great teammate in the locker room. She looked at the girls and said how happy she was \so happy on how she played and how they stepped up.”

Albert Lea held a brief 21-15 lead near the end of the half, but Rice connected on a three-pointer to help cut the lead down to 21-18 going into half time.

Williams proved to be one of the offensive sparks Faribault was looking for with Herda unable to play. The eighth grade forward scored its first basket of the second half, connected on a three-pointer to cut an Albert Lea down to 27-24 and helped tie the game twice, once on a free throw at 27-27 and once off an offensive rebound at 29-29.

It led to Rice being able to knock down a pair of free throws to give the Falcons their first lead of the game at 31-29 with around eight minutes remaining.

Albert Lea went on a run and jumped back out to a 38-31 lead with just under four minutes left in the game.

Reuvers hit a free throw before Williams came up with back-to-back baskets to help the Falcons pull it back within two points at 38-36. The Tigers hit one free throw to back up 39-36 with just under a minute remaining.

“[Williams] is so, so smart for her age and she’s got a lot of passion for basketball,” Bardal. “She’s an eighth grader, she’s doing very well where she’s at and she’s helping us out a lot. I would think if she keeps working hard, she’s only going to get better.”

Needing a big time bucket, Sietsema found Rice wide open from beyond the arc and the junior post connected on the three-pointer to tie it with seven seconds left and help force overtime.

Despite the Tigers scoring first, Williams went right back to work and scored after grabbing an offensive rebound. Albert Lea was able to hit a pair of free throws to hold a 43-41 lead.

Rice made a three-pointer at the end of the first half and at the end of the second half to help force overtime, so it was only fitting that Rice would hit another three-pointer, this time with 1:22 left in overtime to give Faribault the 44-43 lead.

The Falcons did what they did best and fell back on their strong defensive efforts to hold the Tigers scoreless and secure the win.

“Everybody got a good game to watch and it was pretty exciting,” Bardal said. “It was good for our team, we need to experience winning to keep getting better and better.”

Now sitting at 2-4 on the season, the Falcons are now on the hunt for their third victory of the season and will get an opportunity to do so at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Rochester John Marshall.