The last time an offshore powerboat race happened in Marathon—the midpoint in the Florida Keys—was in 2016 when both Super Boat International and its Unlimited class were going concerns. Both are fading memories now, but Marathon is more popular than ever as a go-fast boating destination thanks in large part to the popular Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club and, just 13 miles north on Duck Key, the Hawks Cay Resort. And come April 28-30, Marathon will be home to the first Race World Offshore-produced contest of the 2023 season.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO