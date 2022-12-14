ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxesource.com

Pack Your Bags For A Stay At This Fully Transformed Miami Hotel

As Coconut Grove, Florida, continues to reinvent, an iconic hotel roars back to life in grand fashion. Transformed by interior design studio Goodrich, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden presents lush tropical grounds, curated art and two dining outlets: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip. Yet, it still embraces architect Kenneth Treister’s original masterpiece. Below, Goodrich principal Matthew Goodrich details what guests can expect.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

County land purchase discovers population of imperiled Florida Banded Tree Snails

In October 2022, the Monroe County Land Authority purchased almost an acre of coveted hardwood hammock habitat in front of the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo. Upon inspection of the site, Assistant Land Steward Jim Duquesnel discovered just how special this particular piece of land is when he found nearly two dozen live Florida Banded Tree Snails (Orthalicus floridensis).
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: LIGHTED BIKES RIDE THROUGH KEY LARGO FOR CHARITY

Hundreds of local riders and their families gathered at Tropical Realty for Key Largo’s fifth annual Lighted Bike Ride on Dec. 9. Bikes were decorated with Christmas lights and bikers rode through neighborhoods to the Christmas tree at the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center for photos before returning to their initial meeting point for hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.
KEY LARGO, FL
islandernews.com

December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived

Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Race World Offshore Gearing Up For Marathon Season-Opener

The last time an offshore powerboat race happened in Marathon—the midpoint in the Florida Keys—was in 2016 when both Super Boat International and its Unlimited class were going concerns. Both are fading memories now, but Marathon is more popular than ever as a go-fast boating destination thanks in large part to the popular Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club and, just 13 miles north on Duck Key, the Hawks Cay Resort. And come April 28-30, Marathon will be home to the first Race World Offshore-produced contest of the 2023 season.
MARATHON, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Mayor Suarez Misstates Poll Findings, Declares Miami "Best City in U.S."

Perhaps the top job skill required for any credible mayoral hopeful is "Expertise in Horn Tooting." Here in Miami, we're fortunate to have a keen practitioner of that indelicate art in the form of Mayor Francis Suarez, who seldom misses an opportunity to toot, toot, toot for the home team.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: SECOND ANNUAL TROPICAL HOLIDAY FUN FEST FILLS MARATHON COMMUNITY PARK

A second iteration of the City of Marathon’s Tropical Holiday Fun Fest drew its largest crowd yet as hundreds of children and families made their way to the Marathon Community Park on Dec. 9. With bounce houses, face painting and multiple free food options provided by local organizations, a show by the young performers from Prodigy Dance Center headlined the evening before a visit from Santa Claus.
MARATHON, FL
Eater

Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants

Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport

Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
MIAMI, FL

