Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxesource.com
Pack Your Bags For A Stay At This Fully Transformed Miami Hotel
As Coconut Grove, Florida, continues to reinvent, an iconic hotel roars back to life in grand fashion. Transformed by interior design studio Goodrich, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden presents lush tropical grounds, curated art and two dining outlets: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip. Yet, it still embraces architect Kenneth Treister’s original masterpiece. Below, Goodrich principal Matthew Goodrich details what guests can expect.
southdadenewsleader.com
County land purchase discovers population of imperiled Florida Banded Tree Snails
In October 2022, the Monroe County Land Authority purchased almost an acre of coveted hardwood hammock habitat in front of the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo. Upon inspection of the site, Assistant Land Steward Jim Duquesnel discovered just how special this particular piece of land is when he found nearly two dozen live Florida Banded Tree Snails (Orthalicus floridensis).
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: LIGHTED BIKES RIDE THROUGH KEY LARGO FOR CHARITY
Hundreds of local riders and their families gathered at Tropical Realty for Key Largo’s fifth annual Lighted Bike Ride on Dec. 9. Bikes were decorated with Christmas lights and bikers rode through neighborhoods to the Christmas tree at the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center for photos before returning to their initial meeting point for hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.
islandernews.com
December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived
Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
speedonthewater.com
Race World Offshore Gearing Up For Marathon Season-Opener
The last time an offshore powerboat race happened in Marathon—the midpoint in the Florida Keys—was in 2016 when both Super Boat International and its Unlimited class were going concerns. Both are fading memories now, but Marathon is more popular than ever as a go-fast boating destination thanks in large part to the popular Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club and, just 13 miles north on Duck Key, the Hawks Cay Resort. And come April 28-30, Marathon will be home to the first Race World Offshore-produced contest of the 2023 season.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
wlrn.org
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
Miami New Times
Mayor Suarez Misstates Poll Findings, Declares Miami "Best City in U.S."
Perhaps the top job skill required for any credible mayoral hopeful is "Expertise in Horn Tooting." Here in Miami, we're fortunate to have a keen practitioner of that indelicate art in the form of Mayor Francis Suarez, who seldom misses an opportunity to toot, toot, toot for the home team.
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
Two men headed by boat from NJ to Florida found after going missing: Coast Guard
UPDATE: Two missing men were found after they went missing while sailing to Florida, Coast Guard officials said Tuesday. Joe DiTommasso and Kevin Hyde’s boat ran out of fuel and power, which meant they couldn’t use their radios or navigation equipment, authorities said. They were able to get the attention of crew on another boat […]
Two Florida Resort Housekeepers Get Into A Brawl, Cutting Each Other With Knives
Two resort housekeepers in Florida were arrested Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other with knives during an argument, according to authorities. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Rock Reef Resort in Key Largo at approximately 9:48 a.m. regarding a fight. There were
5 Best Pizza Places In Miami
Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: SECOND ANNUAL TROPICAL HOLIDAY FUN FEST FILLS MARATHON COMMUNITY PARK
A second iteration of the City of Marathon’s Tropical Holiday Fun Fest drew its largest crowd yet as hundreds of children and families made their way to the Marathon Community Park on Dec. 9. With bounce houses, face painting and multiple free food options provided by local organizations, a show by the young performers from Prodigy Dance Center headlined the evening before a visit from Santa Claus.
Eater
Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants
Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
keysweekly.com
PACKED MARATHON COUNCIL AGENDA TAKES ON BUILDING PERMITS & VACATION RENTAL WORKAROUNDS; TABLES OTHER TOPICS
What began with attempts to immediately move forward on several campaign promises from new councilman Jeff Smith eventually turned to a frustrated outburst from a Coco Plum resident as the Marathon City Council convened for its monthly meeting on Dec. 13 with a packed discussion agenda. Opinion on Vacation Rental...
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
iheart.com
Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport
Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Leaders Are on Their Knees Begging Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Miami
Ever since Twitter boss Elon Musk publicly aired his frustration with the company's current home of San Francisco, Miami-Dade leaders have begun to collectively roll out the red carpet for the tech giant. Last week, a few hours after Musk fumed on Twitter about an investigation by San Francisco’s building...
Comments / 0