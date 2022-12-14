Read full article on original website
Hutch High’s unique Christmas holiday tradition
The fall semester is ending. Hutchinson High School students are closing their laptops, putting away their textbooks, and looking forward to Christmas break.
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
Volunteers in Wichita lay wreaths for veterans
Millions of wreaths were laid on graves across the country Saturday to honor our fallen heroes as part of the annual Wreaths Across America.
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
MasterBrand employees lose jobs, looking ahead to new opportunities
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There was a full parking lot outside of MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton today, but that won't be the case much longer. Thursday is the factory's last day of operation. MasterBrand announced it was closing its Newton factory last week, leaving 450 employees unemployed in the process.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
What is an aortic aneurysm, and how can you treat it? Wichita cardiologist explains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The death of sports journalist Grant Wahl from an aortic aneurysm has brought up an issue that caused more than 9,000 deaths in 2019. Wahl, who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, died on December 10, from what his wife said was a an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. He was 49.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
Bank provides $27.8M in Kansas medical office building portfolio acquisition
CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan. The portfolio was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT. The full value of the transaction was not revealed.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
Daytrip getaways: Classic movie’s leg lamp among winter light displays not far from Wichita
Travel a few hours to see colorful attractions in Oklahoma, Kansas City or Branson.
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
Wichita’s Vietnamese restaurant dedicated to rolls and bowls, SpringRo, to close
It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.
