ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Plain, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
KAKE TV

‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MasterBrand employees lose jobs, looking ahead to new opportunities

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There was a full parking lot outside of MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton today, but that won't be the case much longer. Thursday is the factory's last day of operation. MasterBrand announced it was closing its Newton factory last week, leaving 450 employees unemployed in the process.
NEWTON, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
beckersasc.com

Bank provides $27.8M in Kansas medical office building portfolio acquisition

CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan. The portfolio was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT. The full value of the transaction was not revealed.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s Vietnamese restaurant dedicated to rolls and bowls, SpringRo, to close

It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy