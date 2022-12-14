Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Disney is suing over its property tax assessments — again
The Mouse is fighting the assessments from Orange County. Some things in this world are certain, like death and Disney fighting its taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the 2022 property tax assessments done by the Orange County property appraiser. It’s the second...
disneytips.com
This Favorite Disney Springs Chef Just Opened a New Restaurant at Orlando International Airport
It may seem like a simple logistical step to going on vacation, but visiting the Orlando International Airport is actually quite the memorable experience for many Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort. (Just ask anyone who has ever tried their luck at winning a pair of socks inspired by the airport’s carpets on Twitter!)
allears.net
This Is Your WARNING to Pack a Sweater for Disney World!
Disney World might be located in Florida — the state of sun, warmth, and seemingly perpetual summer — but Florida weather isn’t blazing hot all of the time!. severe weather (and even a tornado watch) impact the Disney area, but this coming week the weather will be challenging in a different way!
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
kennythepirate.com
Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions
The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
The Dolly Llama Opens Newest Location In Orlando
The Winter Garden location is the fourth location to open as part of the concept’s aggressive and immediate 45-store franchise expansion plan across the country
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
wrif.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!
Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Orlando International Airport as preparations begin
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christmas season is ringing at Orlando International Airport, as thousands of travelers start to stream in. A total of 158,000 people are expected to pass through the airport today. For travelers like Daniel Battillo, he hopes that operations will run smoothly. “I’ve lost a bag...
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
My Favorite Orlando Restaurants
Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
wogx.com
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee exotic pet store burglarized
A burglar targeted an Ocoee exotic pet store overnight and stole a number of reptiles, including the owner's pet black dragon, Onyx. Imperial Reptiles & Exotics owner Alejandro Estrada is asking for the community's help locating the suspect and recovering the animals. We need the community's help," Estrada said. "We...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
aroundosceola.com
Festival of Lights makes the season bright again
The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
mynews13.com
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
