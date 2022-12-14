ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Disney is suing over its property tax assessments — again

The Mouse is fighting the assessments from Orange County. Some things in this world are certain, like death and Disney fighting its taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the 2022 property tax assessments done by the Orange County property appraiser. It’s the second...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

This Is Your WARNING to Pack a Sweater for Disney World!

Disney World might be located in Florida — the state of sun, warmth, and seemingly perpetual summer — but Florida weather isn’t blazing hot all of the time!. severe weather (and even a tornado watch) impact the Disney area, but this coming week the weather will be challenging in a different way!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions

The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
wrif.com

Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!

Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
BELLE ISLE, FL
Nick Davies

My Favorite Orlando Restaurants

Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee exotic pet store burglarized

A burglar targeted an Ocoee exotic pet store overnight and stole a number of reptiles, including the owner's pet black dragon, Onyx. Imperial Reptiles & Exotics owner Alejandro Estrada is asking for the community's help locating the suspect and recovering the animals. We need the community's help," Estrada said. "We...
OCOEE, FL
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Festival of Lights makes the season bright again

The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
KISSIMMEE, FL

