ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of ‘terrorist activity’ in case Israeli group calls ‘gross violation of basic rights’

Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning “terrorist attacks” to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a “gross violation of basic rights.”. Salah Hamouri’s Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
Idaho8.com

North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in what has been a record year for test launches by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launches, reported by both South Korean and Japanese authorities, marked the 35th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile test.
Idaho8.com

Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health

Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming “impaired.”. Francis made the comment in an interview with Spanish news outlet ABC, published Sunday, when asked what would happen if a pope is suddenly rendered unable to perform his duties due to health issues or an accident.
Idaho8.com

As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup

Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup. Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing from the extreme...
Idaho8.com

Taiwan’s military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks

Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it’s not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons. The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is — at least in part — due to its stubbornly low birth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy