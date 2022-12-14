Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate
73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate. A sleeping roommate was cruelly shot and killed by his Arizona roommate over a damaged microwave GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (TCD) — The 73-year-old man identified as Robert Hoenshell was charged and arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his roommate while having a heated argument earlier this week.
iheart.com
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
Owl Takes Surprise Selfie With Arizona DOT Traffic Camera
"We had an early morning friend say hello."
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
AZFamily
Arizona to subsidize more school meals for students
Mario Aguirre, 22, was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. New court order limits what the City of Phoenix can do in homeless camp sweeps. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. The order prohibits authorities from enforcing sleeping and camping bans on anyone who...
ABC 15 News
LIST: Arizona cold cases solved in 2022
Law enforcement officials made huge progress on several Arizona cold case murders in 2022. Here’s a look back on some of the unsolved homicides that have finally gotten closure — some even decades later. Killing of Barbara Kalow, 2005. Barbara Kalow was 45 years old when she was...
AZFamily
Arizona man indicted for allegedly ‘swatting’ schools, police in multiple states
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.
iheart.com
Nebraska Troopers Arrest Truck Driver In I-80 Stand Off
Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrest a semi driver after a hit -and- run crash during a traffic stop in Lincoln injured a trooper, who was checked out at a hospital for minor injuries. After the collision early Thursday evening, the suspect then drove away, leading to a pursuit, then a...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
kmmo.com
1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona
Police in Arizona confirmed that a suspect is dead and another person has been hospitalized after a shooting broke out outside an Amazon delivery station in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler early Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Immediately afterward, a second armed contract worker fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immedate report on the motive for the shooting.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
KTAR.com
After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition
PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
KOLD-TV
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third trimester
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the state are looking for a new doctor after Genesis OBGYN and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona terminated their agreement Dec. 15. As a result, over 16,000 patients are losing their current women’s healthcare provider. As a pregnant first time...
fox10phoenix.com
More than half a million dollars of drugs, guns seized in Arizona bust, investigators say
A 19-year-old man was at the center of a huge fentanyl bust after deputies say he was the person who was supplying dealers in the Phoenix area. Guns, other types of drugs and high-end jewelry were also found.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
