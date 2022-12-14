SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstates are now open across the state of South Dakota. The Department of Transportation says travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow-covered shoulders, which crews continue working on. There are still No Travel advisories impacting state highways in central and south-central South Dakota. The DOT says several highways are impassable from bridges completely plugged and stranded vehicles. They expect highways will reopen throughout the day as conditions allow safe travel.

