Watertown, SD

Traveling on closed roads in SD could cost you big

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Getting stranded isn’t the only penalty for people who don’t comply with road closures. South Dakota law says anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate (§ 31-4-14.2 ) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
WYOMING STATE
Interstates are open; crews continue working on roadways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstates are now open across the state of South Dakota. The Department of Transportation says travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow-covered shoulders, which crews continue working on. There are still No Travel advisories impacting state highways in central and south-central South Dakota. The DOT says several highways are impassable from bridges completely plugged and stranded vehicles. They expect highways will reopen throughout the day as conditions allow safe travel.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
SUV and snowmobile collide near Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — A snowmobile and an SUV collided with deadly results. At 6:40 Saturday night authorities responded to a call near Hartford for a motor vehicle-snow mobile collision. It happened in the area of SD Hwy 38 and 462 nd Ave. Life saving measures were performed by...
HARTFORD, SD
SDSU to meet arch-rival NDSU for FCS title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have punched their ticket to the FCS Championship game. On the frozen tundra of Brookings, the Jackrabbits defeated the Montana State Bobcats 39-18. However, they will be meeting a familiar foe in the North Dakota State Bison. The North Dakota...
BROOKINGS, SD
SDSU chases national title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team hopes to take one step closer to a National championship. Today, they play host to the Montana State Bobcats in Brookings. The Jackrabbits are riding high on a school-record twelve game win streak. But the Bobcats are looking...
BROOKINGS, SD
SDSU advances to title game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) –For the second time in three seasons, South Dakota State is headed to Frisco, Texas, to play in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Saturday afternoon at a frigid Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the top-seeded Jackrabbits scored on their first five offensive possessions and shut down Montana State’s vaunted rushing attack to post a 39-18 victory over the fourth-seeded Bobcats. SDSU, which extended its school-record winning streak to 13 games, improved to 13-1 overall and will face defending champion North Dakota State in the championship game Jan. 8.
BROOKINGS, SD

