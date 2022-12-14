ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

AltStore creator explains what third-party app stores could mean for the iPhone

In a response to the looming regulations in the European Union, Apple is reportedly working on deep changes to how iOS and the App Store work. According to Bloomberg, the company is even considering allowing alternative app stores on its devices. Now developer Riley Testut, who created AltStore, has shared his thoughts on iOS having official support for third-party app stores.
9to5Mac

Most iPhone City COVID restrictions end, including controversial point-to-point system

Foxconn has ended most iPhone City COVID restrictions, after the local government removed its Zhengzhou plant from a “high risk” classification. The Chinese government also finally appears to be ending the ultra-strict COVID Zero policy which was behind the restrictions. Of particular note, the iPhone assembler has ended...
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple has launched a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac

Gurman: Apple cancels plans for high-end ‘M2 Extreme’ chip, but new Mac Pro will retain expandability options for RAM and storage

Apple has apparently scrapped plans to make a new Apple Silicon Mac Pro with a high-end ‘M2 Extreme’ chip featuring 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores. That’s according to Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Gurman also says the new Mac Pro will be manufactured in Vietnam, a stark departure from the ‘Made in USA’ 2019 Intel Mac Pro.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 412: iOS 16.2 features, HomePods are good, OLED MacBook Air rumors

IOS 16.2 is out with a raft of new features, including Advanced Data Protection in the US, the Freeform app, HomeKit architecture changes, and more. Also, Zac and Benjamin praise the incomparable-yet-discontinued OG HomePod, Tesla cars get Apple Music and there’s rumors of an OLED MacBook Air coming in 2024.
9to5Mac

Apple patent imagines future MacBook keyboards with backlit keys that can dynamically show different symbols

A new patent application published this week by the US Patent and Trademark Office highlights Apple’s efforts to expand MacBook keyboard technology. The company is apparently advancing existing keyboard backlighting technology such that future keyboards could show different symbols depending on context. Currently, Apple’s MacBook keyboards feature backlighting technology...
TheStreet

New Echo Dot Doubles as a Wi-Fi Extender and Is 44% Off

Yes, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot in Sept. 2022 and it saw a sharp discount for Black Friday. But now in December and ahead of the holidays, it's once again over 40% off. The standard Dot in Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White, or Charcoal...
Digital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
9to5Mac

watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new

Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
Phone Arena

The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off

Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
money.com

Deal Alert: Amazon Slashed Prices 45% on Women's Coats

It’s officially winter and that means it’s time to get cozy and invest in a few new coats. Luckily, Amazon just slashed prices on women’s coats by 45%, so you can stock up without breaking the bank. Discover the best deals on jackets, coats, and parkas, so you can look your best and stay warm this winter.
CNET

5 Reasons Why Your Wi-Fi Is Down and How to Fix It

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's really never a good time for your Wi-Fi to go out: Whatever you're using the internet for at the time (streaming TV, gaming online, working from home or some combination of it all) comes to an abrupt and frustrating halt. An internet outage could also knock your Wi-Fi security cameras, smart light switches and other connected devices offline even when you're away -- not ideal.
CNET

Apple Watch Ultra's Best Features Aren't Just for Athletes

At first glance, it's easy to write off the Apple Watch Ultra as an expensive and niche product specifically designed for hikers, scuba divers and athletes. It costs $799, has a titanium build that's meant to provide additional durability, a depth gauge and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies. It's also not for me. At least that's what I thought before I started wearing it almost every day over the past couple of weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy