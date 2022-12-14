Read full article on original website
dekalbcountyga.gov
Kensington Road Closure Begins Jan. 5
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Kensington Road will be closed between Camp Road and Memorial Drive for at least four weeks as crews work to replace a network of sewer pipes. The work, which is part of the rehabilitation of DeKalb County’s sewer infrastructure, will require a full road closure as pipes are replaced.
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Approve Groundbreaking Video Surveillance Ordinance
All convenience stores must be in compliance by June 30, 2023. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a Video Surveillance Ordinance which will require convenience stores and high-risk businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system. “With the ongoing violence and crime DeKalb County...
