KATU.com
Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
KATU.com
Search continues for 2nd twin accused of killing man after breaking into his car in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — A devastated family asked for justice in court on Thursday in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Sean Shea. Twin brothers face a second-degree murder charge each in the attack. Alexander VanDuren, 32, was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon and was held on a $1 million bail.
KATU.com
Members of theft ring that stole over $300K nationwide arrested in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators in Lynnwood say their efforts to catch retail thefts suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation led to...
KATU.com
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
KATU.com
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KATU.com
Ed Troyer acquitted on all charges, says criminal trial turned his 'life upside down'
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said he’s shown what the truth is in his first media interview since being acquitted of all charges in his false reporting trial. Troyer was accused of lying about being threatened by a newspaper delivery person last year setting off a massive police response.
KATU.com
Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money
TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees said they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. "Some people have car payments, they have kids to feed, we’re all struggling, and especially during the holidays, this just put everything to a halt," Angela Reetz, who works at Fred Meyer in Tumwater, said.
KATU.com
The Pink Elephant Car Wash sign moves into Amazon's Seattle campus
A Seattle landmark now has a new home. The Pink Elephant Super Car Wash sign, which has been welcoming visitors to downtown Seattle since 1956, will now be displayed at Amazon's Seattle campus. In October 2020 the owners of Elephant Car Wash announced that they were closing their location at...
KATU.com
Kent man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in drug cartel distribution ring
SEATTLE — A Kent man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role a drug trafficker and debt collector for a cartel distribution ring. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jorge Mondragon, 26, dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin — as early as 2020, when an investigation into Mondragon began — and was also caught on the phone in multiple conversations talking about “the possession and sale of firearms engaging in acts of violent debt collection on behalf of the drug trafficking organization. At one point, investigators heard Mondragon plotting with others to kidnap another dealer,” the DOJ said.
KATU.com
Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays
SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
