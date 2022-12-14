Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and EVOLVE star reportedly set to make IMPACT Wresting debut
According to PWInsider, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is set to make his debut with IMPACT Wrestling “shortly.”. The report notes that Greene worked several matches at last weekends IMPACT Wrestling television tapings, which took place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Furthermore, PWInsider says Green will begin showing up on IMPACT TV in the weeks to come.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
nodq.com
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Leaving WWE For Japan
After months of uncertainty, the path for Sasha Banks' return to professional wrestling is now clear. As her departure from WWE reportedly took place "months ago," the multi-time champion will resume wrestling-related bookings after January 1, with a major debut already slated to occur in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On January 4, "The Boss" will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fueling the likelihood that Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will take on the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano, as the subsequent title defense will take place within the United States. With the recent reported confirmation of Banks leaving WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her big move.
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Reacts To Seeing Himself Portrayed On Young Rock
Mick Foley has a bevy of notable characters, moments, and catchphrases, but no era of Foley's career is as iconic as his partnership with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Known as "The Rock n' Sock Connection," Rock and Foley's tag-title-winning tandem was immortalized in a recent episode of NBC's "Young Rock,"
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
bodyslam.net
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'
Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks Expands His Thougts On Solo Sikoa And The Bloodline
Ricky Starks and Solo Sikoa have shown their comradeship with one another over the past week, with Starks tweeting his appreciation for The Bloodline member and Sikoa responding by sharing his admiration for Starks' microphone skills. Now, Starks has revealed what Sikoa's comments meant to him. "I think every artist...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Rumored Surprise Entrant For The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble premium live event is quickly approaching which means WrestleMania season will be here soon. Each and every year WWE usually has a few tricks up their sleeve when it comes to surprise returns and it’s been rumored that former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane could be returning for a Royal Rumble appearance.
