(CBS DETROIT) - With an undefeated professional boxing record of 16 fights, Detroit native Frank Martin is one fight away from boxing stardom. Martin was born in Motown, however he was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by his mother.This talented boxer with 12 knockouts is on the verge of taking his career to the next level.The 27-year-old turned professional in Indianapolis nearly five years ago, and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he'll go up against another up-and-coming fighter when he faces his toughest challenger in Michel Rivera, who also undefeated at (24-0)."He calls himself Ali,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO