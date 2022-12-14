ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boxing Scene

Elijah Garcia Drops, Stops Cruse Stewart In 2nd Round Of Martin-Rivera Undercard

LAS VEGAS – Elijah Garcia took advantage of the exposure he received Saturday. The 19-year-old super middleweight prospect dropped and stopped Cruse Stewart in the second round of an eight-rounder Showtime streamed on its YouTube channel as part of the Frank Martin-Michel Rivera undercard. Phoenix’s Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) knocked down Stewart with a left hand and referee Robert Byrd stopped their fight at 1:33 of the second round at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene

Frank Martin Favors ‘Tank’ Davis To KO Ryan Garcia; Wants To Fight Davis Later In 2023

LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin isn’t the type to disrespectfully call out potential opponents. Instead, Martin admitted, in his own low-key way, that eventually landing a shot at a star like Gervonta Davis was part of his motivation for embracing his high-stakes, 12-round lightweight fight against Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Showtime; 10 p.m. ET; 7 p.m. PT). The 27-year-old Martin hopes a victory over an undefeated, highly ranked contender like the Dominican Republic’s Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) will better position him to secure the types of career-changing chances he is confident he would exploit.
saturdaytradition.com

Germie Bernard, former MSU WR, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination

Germie Bernard has revealed his transfer destination. The former Spartan took to Instagram to announce he will be heading back to the west coast and joining the Washington Huskies. The post features an edit of Bernard sporting Washington threads. “Thank you Heavenly Father,” is the caption of Bernard’s post.
eopsports.com

PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener

Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
8 News Now

Ring In 2023 In A “Cool” Place

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are two weeks away from ringing in the new year and there’s a cool spot in town for you to welcome 2023, Minus5 Ice Bar. Kendall Tenney joins Marc Siebmann, Director of Operations and Haylee Thompson, bartender to tell us more about this celebration and to get a taste of the libations for […]
CBS Detroit

Detroit native headlines Las Vegas fight card

(CBS DETROIT) - With an undefeated professional boxing record of 16 fights, Detroit native Frank Martin is one fight away from boxing stardom. Martin was born in Motown, however he was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by his mother.This talented boxer with 12 knockouts is on the verge of taking his career to the next level.The 27-year-old turned professional in Indianapolis nearly five years ago, and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he'll go up against another up-and-coming fighter when he faces his toughest challenger in Michel Rivera, who also undefeated at (24-0)."He calls himself Ali,...
247Sports

Eye-catchers from Saturday’s South Florida Express tryout

The South Florida Express held its annual tryout on Saturday. With Miami Central and American Heritage having squared off the night prior in Florida’s 2M state title game and Chaminade Madonna-Prep out in Las Vegas this weekend to face Bishop Gorman, there weren’t a ton of high-profile prospects in attendance. But just because the household names were elsewhere doesn’t mean that there wasn’t some talent on hand. We have some eye-catchers from the workout below.
news3lv.com

Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
963kklz.com

Boys & Girls Club In Las Vegas Offering Winter Break Camp For Kids

If you’re looking for something for your kids to do during their winter break, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is offering a solution. The nonprofit organization is known for their after school programs that both educate and entertain. They focus on three main impact areas – Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Good Character & Leadership.
vegas24seven.com

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
8newsnow.com

New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
