EXCLUSIVE: Vicente Luque Says Khamzat Chimaev ‘Talks Too Much’ and Addresses Possible Fight With Jorge Masvidal

By Craig Pekios
 4 days ago
MMA Fighting

‘You can’t act like a lion and fight like a cat’: Fighters react to listless UFC Vegas 66 main event

Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland didn’t exactly send 2022 off with a bang. In the final UFC main event of the year, Cannonier narrowly won a split decision over Sean Strickland after five rounds of technical—and occasionally uneventful—striking. The back-and-forth contest produced one of the stranger sets of scorecards you’ll see, with two judges scoring the fight 49-46 for Cannonier and the other 49-46 for Strickland.
wrestletalk.com

Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch

Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud

The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
MMAmania.com

Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!

South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
MMA Fighting

‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green

Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot

Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
Hotel Worker Files Civil Assault Lawsuit Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter turned analyst Chael Sonnen is being sued by a hotel employee for assault and battery. Last December, former UFC fighter and ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen was involved in an altercation in Las Vegas. According to reports at the time, Sonnen assaulted multiple people at a Four Seasons in Las Vegas, NV. It was reported that Sonnen attacked two people, a man, and a woman, choking one and splitting the lip of the other. He was later confronted by several security guards which he fought off as well. As a result of the incident, The man formally known as “The American Gangsta” was not arrested but charged with multiple misdemeanors.
John McCarthy Addresses The Judging Controversy Stemming From UFC 282

Stemming from the two biggest fight events last weekend, one MMA judge Doug Crosby has fallen under fire, and former MMA referee John McCarthy weighs in. Last weekend two of the biggest fight promotions on the planet ran events. Bellator held the Bellator 289 event in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday and the UFC held the UFC 282 event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Normally there would be no comparison between these two events, except that there was a notably bad scorecard turned in at both events, both by the same man, MMA judge Doug Crosby.
Sean O’Malley Compares Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Decision With His UFC 280 Bout

Sean O’Malley does not see any similarities between Paddy Pimblett’s win at UFC 282 and his win at UFC 280 in terms of controversy. At UFC 282 UFC lightweight rising star, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett won a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. Immediately when the scores were read, fans began to post their disagreement on social media. The word “robbery” was thrown around quite a bit and many felt as if Gordon had done enough to warrant the win.
Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’

Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
Bia Mesquita Defeats Miesha Tate At The Fight Pass Invitational 3

Miesha Tate took some time out of her MMA fighting career to try her hand at a submission-only grappling tournament, unfortunately, she lost. The UFC has become the leading promotion for MMA over the last twenty or more years. Now the organization seems to be focused on other combat sports avenues. First Dana White was looking to get into boxing, but that never really panned out. Now he is opening a slap-fighting league which fans seem to be excited about. But one of the oldest forms of martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) might be gaining some popularity under the UFC banner.
worldboxingnews.net

World ranking spot opens up as WBA give Jake Paul fake title belt

World Boxing Association chiefs welcomed YouTuber Jake Paul to the WBA Convention leading to speculation they are about to rank the wannabe boxer. Despite never fighting a professional, Paul continues to hold status in the sport on the back of wins over fellow YouTubers and washed MMA stars. Heading to...
