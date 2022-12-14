ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas officials are preparing relocation, coordination and emergency aid plans ahead of an expected dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions are set to expire this week. Title 42, a public health rule in place since March 2020, has been used to deter migrants more than 2.5 million times since its start and will expire Wednesday. In El Paso, of the busiest Border Patrol sectors, officials plan relocation efforts as daily new arrivals could double from the current 2,400 and temperatures are set to drop below freezing.
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses. Ross Wilburn announced Saturday that he won’t run for re-election as party chairman in January. In addition to losing their first-in-the-nation status, Democrats lost several key races last month as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley cruised to re-election and two longtime Democratic office holders lost their positions. The next chairman will lead Iowa Democrats as they decide whether to comply with the national party’s decision or follow a state law that requires the caucuses to be held at least eight days before any other presidential nominating contest.
