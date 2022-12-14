ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Ice skating was a thrill at Lake Hiawatha in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- As the temperatures plummet into winter, ‘tis the season for ice skating. This excellent vintage photo (at the top of this story) from the Knox Time collection on Facebook shows a couple of lovely ladies skating at Lake Hiawatha Park in Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
