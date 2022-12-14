PHOENIX — Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points, including four in overtime, and Grand Canyon knocked off Pepperdine 83-73. McGlothan had 13 rebounds for the Antelopes (8-4). Rayshon Harrison added 17 points and seven assists. Yvan Ouedraogo contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Houston Mallette led the Waves (5-5) with 19 points.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO