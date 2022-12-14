Read full article on original website
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Devils 2
Picking up two big points, Florida improved to 15-13-4 in the standings. "We needed an effort like that," Reinhart said. "It's games like that that kind of get the ball rolling and momentum going in the right direction. Hopefully we can build off that." For a quick recap of the...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Predators Reassign Gravel, McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena on Monday to Take On Visiting Edmonton Oilers. Nashville, Tenn. (December 18, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), made his Predators...
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
TBL@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Defenseman Mike Matheson returned after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. This marked his first game since December 6 in Seattle. Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul scored for the Lightning in the...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Run it Back, Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win Over Oilers
John Klingberg broke another third-period tie and Lukas Dostal made 46 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers today at Rogers Place. Anaheim closed its four-game Canadian road trip (2-2-0) with back-to-back victories, improving to 9-20-3 on the season. Klingberg, Sam Carrick, Cam Fowler and...
NHL
Wheeler out at least 4 weeks for Jets with lower-body injury
VANCOUVER -- Blake Wheeler will be out least four weeks with a lower-body injury. The Winnipeg Jets forward left a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday after getting hit by a shot in the midsection during the second period. He returned to play the third period but needed an operation the next day.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
Stars rally in 3rd period, cool off Ovechkin, Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin remained at 800 NHL goals when the Washington Capitals' five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin, who entered with a four-game goal streak, still trails Gordie Howe (801) by one for second on the...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 18
* The League-leading Bruins became the first team to reach the 50-point mark in 2022-23 as Boston extended its home point streak to 18 games in a contest that almost featured a goalie goal. * Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal had a standout performance Saturday as he recorded the second-most saves...
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward placed on unconditional waivers, 'would rather be home with my family'. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 games...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-13-1) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-9-1) 10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA. After falling to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night, the New York Islanders have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. eastern.
NHL
Kempe scores twice, Kings rally past Bruins in shootout
BOSTON -- Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 8:29 of the third, scoring on the rebound of Fiala's shot off a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar. He then tied it 2-2 at 17:50 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play.
