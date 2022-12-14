ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

XRP near a break as the rumors of SEC vs Ripple settlement intensify

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – XRP/USD exchange rate stood at $0.37 on Dec 16, after trading sideways for the previous 24 hours, as the rumors about SEC vs Ripple lawsuit settlement flared up. However, according to the charts, the money transfer token might be on the verge of a large move. Here’s why.
Could Rate That Crypto (RTC) Make The Same Impact On The Crypto Market As Chainlink (LINK)?

It is common to wonder how the best cryptocurrency positively impacts the industry. Given the variety of cryptocurrencies out there and being aware of the enormous potential that the cryptocurrency market has in the years to come. With Chainlink (LINK) contributing to a global, decentralized oracle network spread across numerous...
Manhattan Crypto Capital Hosts An Event In Nyc With Fund Managers To Discuss The Current Event With The Recent Crash.

Manhattan Crypto Capital establishes itself as a digital asset fund. The company held an event in the latest development to discuss about recent crash of current events with fund managers. In the event, Manhattan Crypto Capital invited fund managers with billions in AUM to an 8-hour lecture in the center of the financial district. Mint Solutions sponsored the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chainlink Automation Goes Live on Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum One

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Popular Oracle service provider Chainlink (LINK) has inked a partnership with Arbitrum, the Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, to launch Chainlink Automation. The deal will enable developers to build highly scalable, fully end-to-end automated, and low-cost smart contract applications on Arbitrum One. According to the...
The ChatGPT – $Ai Unlocks The Power Of Ai With Its Latest Developments.

ChatGPTis a revolutionary new crypto token. The latest record, the 10th of December, has launched as an ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is leveraging the power of ChatGPT artificial intelligence and integrated with Telegram and Twitter through the API of ChatGPT. The new developments will allow users to benefit from the services offered by ChatGPT directly on their favorite messaging apps.

