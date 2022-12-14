Two Saturday games in a row for Minnesota Vikings fans. Don't get me started on this, as I'm not the most excited, even though you can guarantee I'll be watching both. Actually the second Saturday game for the Vikings on Christmas Even doesn't bother me as much, because it won't interfere with other Christmas traditions the family has planned and THAT will make Mama and Papa Zee happy. That's what matters most.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO