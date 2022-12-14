ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

weezy
3d ago

Tennesseans didn't misunderstand. Our republican leaders misunderstood that their decisions were not received well. PUT IT ON THE BALLOT!

Reply(2)
3
thunderboltradio.com

Gov. Lee provides update on independent review of TDOC protocol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided a status update Friday on the independent, third party review of the lethal injection protocol at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). “We have received the third-party report and will now conduct a full assessment of the findings and determine. the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals

Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not

Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit

The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Threlkeld: Cases of respiratory viruses on the rise in Tennessee

Flu cases across Tennessee continue to rise in numbers. The Centers for Disease Control reported the percentage of patients visiting sentinel clinics in Tennessee with respiratory and flu-like illnesses was 11.9 percent last week. The CDC baseline is 3.1 percent. Tennessee joined Kentucky, Ohio, Washington, District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska with the highest number of cases of flu-type illnesses in the United States.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

