Pennsylvania State

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid

Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero

For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County. 
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims

TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility.  Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
