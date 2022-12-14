Read full article on original website
Related
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
snjtoday.com
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero
For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Survey reveals this as New Jersey’s most popular Christmas cookie
What better way to counter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than enjoying your favorite Christmas cookie?. Okay, maybe a stiff eggnog, but that can be enjoyed after the cookies are done. Baking cookies with loved ones while listening to Christmas music is a great way to deal...
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
Tiffany Valiante’s Family Urge NJ Transit to Review Her Death
The family of the 18-year-old Mays Landing girl who was hit by an NJ Transit train in 2015, and, was recently the focus of an episode of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, have asked the agency's Board of Directors to review their investigation into her death. Tiffany Valiante's death was ruled a...
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
People in NJ Homeless Shelters Would Receive Immediate Care Under Proposed Bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement
Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1