cryptoglobe.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Explains Why He Is ‘Negative’ on $XRP, $LTC, and $DOGE
On Friday (16 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer found what some in the crypto space might find a silly reason to be bearish on XRP ($XRP), Litecoin ($LTC), and Dogecoin ($DOGE). Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase Prime Starts Supporting Polygon ($MATIC) Staking
The prime broker platform of Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, Coinbase Prime, has started offering Polygon ($MATIC) staking services to its users, allowing them to earn rewards while helping secure the network. In a tweet, the company pointed out that investors can earn rewards with “institutional-grade, fully integrated staking” on...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: Ripple CTO Explains How XRP Ledger Can Help Carbon Markets and the Gaming Space
David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has recently revealed he sees potential in carbon credits and gaming non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while still being excited about payments. Speaking at an interview after the Decentral conference in Miami, as The Block reported, Schwartz revealed he...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano Is ‘Decentralized by Almost Every Metric, So It Should Be Safe From the SEC’, Says Coin Bureau
On Friday (16 December 2022), popular crypto market analysis show Coin Bureau took a closer look at smart contracts platform Cardano ($ADA). In a video update released yesterday, the show’s host told the Coin Bureau YouTube channel’s over two million subscribers:. “Although $ADA is likely to continue declining...
cryptoglobe.com
Guggenheim Partners CIO: Crypto Will Be ‘Transformative’ to the General Economy
On Wednesday (14 December 2022), Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners, shared his thoughts on crypto. Minerd is also the Chairman of Guggenheim Investments, which is “the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners and has more than $233 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies.” Guggenheim Investments focuses on “the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, wealth managers and high net worth investors.”
cryptoglobe.com
Microsoft Bans Use of Its Cloud Services for Crypto Mining Unless There Is ‘Prior Written Approval’
Microsoft has quietly updated the license terms for its online services such that customer can no longer “mine cryptocurrency without Microsoft’s prior written approval.”. As The Register first reported, the update to the Universal License Terms for Online Services became effective on 1 December 2022. The Acceptable Use...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Whales Are ‘Massively’ Accumulating Stablecoins and Bitcoin ($BTC), Data Shows
Blockchain data shows that cryptocurrency whales have been “massively” accumulating stablecoins including Binance USD, DAI, and Tethers USDT, all while Bitcoin whales have been adding to their war chests as well. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin addresses with between 100 and 10,000 $BTC have bought a...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CTO Shares His Thoughts on Upcoming Criminal Prosecution of Former FTX CEO
On Thursday (15 December 2022), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), talked about the upcoming criminal prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX. As you may remember, on Wednesday (30 November 2022), the...
cryptoglobe.com
Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners
Geneva, Switzerland, 16th December, 2022, Chainwire. The winners of Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 got an early holiday gift this Friday. The recipients of each of the 107 prizes being distributed for this season’s HackaTRON were announced. There were 1185 participants who formed 272 teams that submitted projects in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Ecosystem, and TRON Academy.
