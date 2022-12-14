ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Explains Why He Is ‘Negative’ on $XRP, $LTC, and $DOGE

On Friday (16 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer found what some in the crypto space might find a silly reason to be bearish on XRP ($XRP), Litecoin ($LTC), and Dogecoin ($DOGE). Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase Prime Starts Supporting Polygon ($MATIC) Staking

The prime broker platform of Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, Coinbase Prime, has started offering Polygon ($MATIC) staking services to its users, allowing them to earn rewards while helping secure the network. In a tweet, the company pointed out that investors can earn rewards with “institutional-grade, fully integrated staking” on...
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP: Ripple CTO Explains How XRP Ledger Can Help Carbon Markets and the Gaming Space

David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has recently revealed he sees potential in carbon credits and gaming non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while still being excited about payments. Speaking at an interview after the Decentral conference in Miami, as The Block reported, Schwartz revealed he...
cryptoglobe.com

Guggenheim Partners CIO: Crypto Will Be ‘Transformative’ to the General Economy

On Wednesday (14 December 2022), Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners, shared his thoughts on crypto. Minerd is also the Chairman of Guggenheim Investments, which is “the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners and has more than $233 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies.” Guggenheim Investments focuses on “the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, wealth managers and high net worth investors.”
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Whales Are ‘Massively’ Accumulating Stablecoins and Bitcoin ($BTC), Data Shows

Blockchain data shows that cryptocurrency whales have been “massively” accumulating stablecoins including Binance USD, DAI, and Tethers USDT, all while Bitcoin whales have been adding to their war chests as well. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin addresses with between 100 and 10,000 $BTC have bought a...
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CTO Shares His Thoughts on Upcoming Criminal Prosecution of Former FTX CEO

On Thursday (15 December 2022), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), talked about the upcoming criminal prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX. As you may remember, on Wednesday (30 November 2022), the...
cryptoglobe.com

Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners

Geneva, Switzerland, 16th December, 2022, Chainwire. The winners of Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 got an early holiday gift this Friday. The recipients of each of the 107 prizes being distributed for this season’s HackaTRON were announced. There were 1185 participants who formed 272 teams that submitted projects in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Ecosystem, and TRON Academy.

