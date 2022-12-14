Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
Eagles turn ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album into hard-to-find hit
PHILADELPHIA — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata – with a little assist from some melodic teammates...
Yardbarker
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Eagles news: Rival Cowboys may sign Odell Beckham Jr. after all
Heading into the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 15 game versus the Chicago Bears, some of the local and national media lost track of the fact that Philly plays the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, not this Sunday. Never underestimate the power of some ill-timed Micah Parsons drama. We still haven’t seen the Eagles and Bears game yet, but more news comes out of Dallas that Birds fans might find interesting. It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. might be joining that team in Texas after all.
theScore
NFL Week 15 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
Week 14 was another 2-3 effort outright. Thankfully, our five most valuable underdogs went 3-2 against the spread (41-26-3 on the season). On the one hand, the Broncos covered thanks to a big comeback. On the other, one wonders if they could've pulled off a win if Russell Wilson hadn't suffered a head injury. Speaking of injuries, we'll never know how much better the Cardinals' offense would've been with Kyler Murray after he went out on Arizona's first drive of a winnable game.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
9 players 76ers could trade for
The Sixers are winners of three straight, and with four more coming up at home, it is possible this is the beginning of a run that puts them back among the East’s elite.
theScore
Seahawks' Lockett to miss time after suffering hand injury on TNF
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to miss time after fracturing a bone in his hand during Thursday's 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Pete Carroll announced postgame. Lockett is undergoing surgery to repair and stabilize the finger, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ starter to see an old friend on Sunday
Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are due to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago for Week 15, and Sanders is expecting to see an old friend. The Bears are struggling this season, which, to be honest, is something we kind of expected. The Eagles, well, they are the best team in football, which is something we kind of didn’t expect.
Commanders vs. Giants: Thursday injury report for Week 15
The Washington Commanders continued preparing for the New York Giants Thursday, but the nasty weather shifted practice inside to the team’s bubble. It was another positive day on the injury front for the Commanders. The only new addition to the injury report was guard Saahdiq Charles. Charles reported concussion symptoms after Wednesday’s practice.
Sixers discuss the transition defense issues, how they can fix them
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are a top 5 defensive team in the league as they currently rank fifth in defensive rating at 109.8. When the Sixers are able to get back and settle into their half-court defense, they are able to buckle down and get stops in that sense.
theScore
Shanahan: Purdy 'definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has looked like a seasoned veteran to begin his NFL career, battling through rib and oblique injuries to help the San Francisco 49ers earn the NFC West crown with a Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan praised Purdy for his...
Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 15 Rankings (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 15.
theScore
Broncos rule out Wilson for tilt vs. Cardinals
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The veteran passer suffered a concussion during last week's 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson has cleared concussion protocol, but...
NBC Sports
Eagles to wait at least another week for Goedert
CHICAGO — The Eagles will have to wait at least one more week for Dallas Goedert. Goedert, who has been on IR with a shoulder injury the last month, was not activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. So he’ll have to wait at least one more week before his return.
theScore
NFL Week 15 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
You could feel it the second the punt got blocked. The Bills had allowed just one scoring drive to the Jets through three quarters and had a 20-7 lead. Ideally, Buffalo would have scored more, but expectations were limited in a bad-weather game against a good defense. Then the Jets blocked a Bills punt for a safety, and the calculations ensued. Astute bettors knew that an 11-point margin meant there was a decent chance New York would settle for a field goal to cut the lead to eight points, and a 3-0 week against the spread washed away in the rain. Still, we'll take a couple more units into the black overall.
theScore
Steelers name Trubisky starting QB vs. Panthers
Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the team announced Saturday. Starting passer Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol after leaving last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was ruled out of this weekend's matchup after initially being listed as doubtful on Friday.
theScore
Report: Colts' Taylor sprains ankle in Vikings loss, set for more testing
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Taylor will undergo additional testing to determine the extent of the injury, Schefter adds. He suffered the injury on the first drive of the contest....
theScore
Parsons: Philadelphia probably hates me after Hurts comments
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons knows he didn't make any fans in Philadelphia after questioning Jalen Hurts' MVP bid. "I'm pretty sure they hate me," Parsons said of Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. While discussing the Eagles quarterback potentially winning the prestigious award on "The Voncast" earlier this...
Comments / 0