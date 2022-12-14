ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Every Big Ten football player to earn All-American honors in 2022

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTGyd_0jihDNr700

There are five organizations that name All-American teams: the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and the Sporting News.

The AFCA was the final organization to put out its All-American team and now all five are out with their respective teams. In the Big Ten there were four players that earned the title of unanimous first-team All-American: Blake Corum (Michigan), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), and Jack Campbell (Iowa).

Every Big Ten school had at least one All-American this season except for Maryland and Nebraska.

We broke down each All-American team for 2022 and listed each Big Ten player that was named an All-American below.

American Football Coaches Association

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

First-Team Special Teams

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Second-Team Offense:

QB: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Mike Morris (Michigan)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

Second-Team Special Teams:

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

AP: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

Football Writers Association of America

First-Team offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OL: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

First-Team Special Teams:

P: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Second-Team Offense:

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Mike Morris (Michigan)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

DB: John Torchio (Wisconsin)

Second-Team Special Teams:

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

AP: Chase Brown (Illinois)

Walter Camp Football Foundation

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison, Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson, Jr. (Ohio State)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

KR: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

Second-Team Offense:

QB: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Joey Porter, Jr. (Penn State)

DB: Kalen King (Penn State)

Sporting News

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

OL: Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

First-Team Special Teams:

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)

Second-Team Offense:

RB:: Chase Brown (Illinois)

WR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

OL: Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

Second-Team Defense:

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

S: Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)

Second-Team Special Teams:

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Associated Press

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Second-Team Offense:

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

WR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OL Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

DB: Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)

DB: Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State)

P: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Third-Team Offense:

OL: Alex Palczewski (Illinoi)

Third-Team Defense:

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Big Ten Football Player Of The Year Announced Thursday

The 2022 college football regular season has come to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its player of the year. The honor went to Michigan running back Blake Corum, who dominated for much of the regular season until an injury sidelined him.
ILLINOIS STATE
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Both transfer tackles Ohio State has offered will visit this weekend

The Buckeyes made quick decisions on who they wanted to target in the transfer portal along the offensive line, Rhode Island’s Ajani Cornelius and UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers. Both big men were offered scholarships this weekend and Ryan Day along with offensive line coach Justin Frye have made a big enough impression with each of them that they will visit Columbus this weekend according to a report by 247Sports and by FOX’s Bruce Feldman.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Michigan football ranks in transfer portal rankings after Ernest Hausmann commitment

On Thursday, Michigan football reeled in its second transfer portal commitment. Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann pledged to the Wolverines. Hausmann was a freshman last year and started in half of the Cornhuskers’ games. He finished sixth on the team with 54 tackles and had one sack — coincidentally against Michigan. It turns out he has been more highly thought of in the transfer portal than anticipated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star QB decommits from Ohio State

More than ever, it’s getting harder and harder to keep a college football commitment. With name, image and likeness opportunities taking center stage, a pledge to a school is just a minor step these days in a long, arduous journey to getting that player officially signed when it’s time to push the paper in front of him.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick

It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

189K+
Followers
244K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy