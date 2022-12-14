Every Big Ten football player to earn All-American honors in 2022

There are five organizations that name All-American teams: the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and the Sporting News.

The AFCA was the final organization to put out its All-American team and now all five are out with their respective teams. In the Big Ten there were four players that earned the title of unanimous first-team All-American: Blake Corum (Michigan), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), and Jack Campbell (Iowa).

Every Big Ten school had at least one All-American this season except for Maryland and Nebraska.

We broke down each All-American team for 2022 and listed each Big Ten player that was named an All-American below.

American Football Coaches Association

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

First-Team Special Teams

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Second-Team Offense:

QB: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Mike Morris (Michigan)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

Second-Team Special Teams:

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

AP: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

Football Writers Association of America

First-Team offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OL: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

First-Team Special Teams:

P: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Second-Team Offense:

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Mike Morris (Michigan)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

DB: John Torchio (Wisconsin)

Second-Team Special Teams:

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

AP: Chase Brown (Illinois)

Walter Camp Football Foundation

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison, Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson, Jr. (Ohio State)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

KR: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

Second-Team Offense:

QB: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Joey Porter, Jr. (Penn State)

DB: Kalen King (Penn State)

Sporting News

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

OL: Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

First-Team Special Teams:

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)

Second-Team Offense:

RB:: Chase Brown (Illinois)

WR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

OL: Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

Second-Team Defense:

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

S: Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)

Second-Team Special Teams:

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Associated Press

First-Team Offense:

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

First-Team Defense:

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Second-Team Offense:

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

WR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OL Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

DB: Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)

DB: Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State)

P: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Third-Team Offense:

OL: Alex Palczewski (Illinoi)

Third-Team Defense:

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)