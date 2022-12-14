Read full article on original website
North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn
(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
Anti-Abortion Republicans Block Bill To Give Pregnant Workers Basic Accommodations
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and two Republican senators blocked a vote on the bipartisan bill, inaccurately claiming it would support “abortions on demand.”
Missouri Republican pushes for constitutional change to recognize same-sex marriages
A Republican state lawmaker says it is time to alter a 2004 constitutional amendment to say legal marriages are between "two individuals."
Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice provisions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a bitter defeat for school choice advocates, Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Republican-backed initiative to award tax credits for donations supporting private school tuition — a program that opponents said would divert money from public schools. The high court...
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judge Launches First Shot At Contraception
Since the Dobbs decision was first leaked, we’ve been on notice that eliminating the right to contraception is on the far-right’s to-do list. As codified by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Washington Examiner
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
GOP Rep. Hires Staffer Who Wants People Who Take Kids to Drag Shows Killed
Representative Tony Tinderholt's decision to hire Jake Neidert comes amid a wave of threats against the LGBTQ+ community in Texas and across the country.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
U.S. Department of Justice sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Arizona in an attempt to quash Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to build a makeshift wall on the state's border with Mexico, claiming the ongoing construction trespasses on federal land.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Catholic bishops have changed course on abortion — but their end goal is the same
A funny thing happened to the U.S. Catholic bishops doing a victory lap after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. When they turned around, they found that not many ordinary Catholics were running with them. Since the court's ruling, ballot measures protecting a women's right to choose have been approved in six states. Like other Americans, most Catholics support legal abortion with some restrictions,
Republican Senator Faces Backlash at Home Over Gay Marriage Vote
Joni Ernst of Iowa was among the 12 Republican senators who supported the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law Tuesday.
POLITICO
SCOTUS trips, fights against Donald Trump and an extraordinary ruling from a federal judge in California: Here's the legal record of the Jan. 6 Committee.
In more than a dozen cases, the select committee simply punted, choosing to target its legal resources elsewhere. The Jan. 6 Committee closed the book on nearly all of its unfinished legal battles this week, withdrawing subpoenas for a slew of witnesses who chose to sue rather than comply. Here’s...
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy after Missouri challenge
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.
KCCI.com
Republican senator censured for her support of Respect for Marriage Act
DES MOINES, Iowa — A historic step in protecting same-sex and interracial marriages was made on Tuesday. With a stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden ensured federal recognition of marriage regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin. Iowa legalized same-sex unions back in 2009. "Marriage is a...
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project.
DeSantis’ Death Squad Is Pushing Vaccine Bullshit to Win Over GOP
On the heels of a major study announcing that vaccines helped save millions of lives during the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead chooses to double down on vaccine skepticism to prop himself up as the new MAGA leader.In the least shocking news of the year, a major study from the Commonwealth Fund and Yale School of Public Health revealed on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccines work. They, you know, save lives. Specifically, the vaccines have saved more than 3.2 million lives and kept more than 18.5 million people out of the hospital in the U.S., a country that still has...
