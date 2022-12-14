ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Center Square

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
abovethelaw.com

Federal Judge Launches First Shot At Contraception

Since the Dobbs decision was first leaked, we’ve been on notice that eliminating the right to contraception is on the far-right’s to-do list. As codified by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
Salon

Catholic bishops have changed course on abortion — but their end goal is the same

A funny thing happened to the U.S. Catholic bishops doing a victory lap after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. When they turned around, they found that not many ordinary Catholics were running with them. Since the court's ruling, ballot measures protecting a women's right to choose have been approved in six states. Like other Americans, most Catholics support legal abortion with some restrictions,
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
KCCI.com

Republican senator censured for her support of Respect for Marriage Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — A historic step in protecting same-sex and interracial marriages was made on Tuesday. With a stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden ensured federal recognition of marriage regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin. Iowa legalized same-sex unions back in 2009. "Marriage is a...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis’ Death Squad Is Pushing Vaccine Bullshit to Win Over GOP

On the heels of a major study announcing that vaccines helped save millions of lives during the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead chooses to double down on vaccine skepticism to prop himself up as the new MAGA leader.In the least shocking news of the year, a major study from the Commonwealth Fund and Yale School of Public Health revealed on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccines work. They, you know, save lives. Specifically, the vaccines have saved more than 3.2 million lives and kept more than 18.5 million people out of the hospital in the U.S., a country that still has...
FLORIDA STATE

