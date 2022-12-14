Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Rupert Hoogewerf’s China Rich List Has Uncovered Thousands of Billionaires, But Just as Many Are Eluding Him
In China, the most trusted voice on the country’s richest people is a British man named Rupert Hoogewerf, better known in China as Hu Run. Hoogewerf is the founder and chief researcher of Hurun Report, a chronicler of the wealthy in the world’s largest country since 1999. Through...
After a UK Documentary Revealed Abuses, Shein Says it Will Spend $15 Million Improving Labor Conditions
Fast-fashion giant Shein says it plans to spend $15 million over the next four years to improve its supply factories, the China-based company said in a press statement last week. The initiative was prompted by Untold: Inside the Shein Machine, an investigative series released in October on the U.K.’s Channel 4, which exposed the long working hours and low wages of its factory workers in Guangzhou, China.
Vanguard Splits From BlackRock Over Major Climate Alliance as the Backlash to ESG Builds
Vanguard took a major step in responding to a backlash against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing last week when it withdrew from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), an alliance of asset managers committed to supporting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. In doing so it managed to avoid testifying before a Texas Senate Committee today (Dec. 15), and set itself apart from BlackRock, which has continued to resist pressure from Republicans to drop ESG commitments.
