After a UK Documentary Revealed Abuses, Shein Says it Will Spend $15 Million Improving Labor Conditions

Fast-fashion giant Shein says it plans to spend $15 million over the next four years to improve its supply factories, the China-based company said in a press statement last week. The initiative was prompted by Untold: Inside the Shein Machine, an investigative series released in October on the U.K.’s Channel 4, which exposed the long working hours and low wages of its factory workers in Guangzhou, China.
Vanguard Splits From BlackRock Over Major Climate Alliance as the Backlash to ESG Builds

Vanguard took a major step in responding to a backlash against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing last week when it withdrew from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), an alliance of asset managers committed to supporting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. In doing so it managed to avoid testifying before a Texas Senate Committee today (Dec. 15), and set itself apart from BlackRock, which has continued to resist pressure from Republicans to drop ESG commitments.

