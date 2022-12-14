ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
Fans to Calipari: Save the excuses, just fix Kentucky basketball

Save it, Cal. Fans don’t want to hear it. Big Blue Nation doesn’t want to hear Kentucky coach John Calipari talk about “demonstrated performance” after a dismal 63-53 loss to UCLA Saturday in New York. They don’t need to know about “mental toughness,” and they’re certainly in no mood for talk of UK being the “gold standard” and needing a new practice facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch

We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
ALABAMA STATE
Louisville football hosting its largest group of recruits ever

It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
New Charlotte staff flips QB Carson Black from Memphis

New Charlotte offensive coordinator Mike Miller picked up a commitment on Sunday from what could be the 49ers' arm of the future as he flipped three-star quarterback Carson Black from Memphis. "Charlotte made me feel like family right away and the new coaching staff is amazing," Black told 247Sports. "When...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage

After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
LEXINGTON, KY
LSU jumps to No. 3 in recruiting rankings

LSU surged into the third spot on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings shortly after lunchtime Thursday after four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed to Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers zipped past Miami, Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame, jumping four spots after the nation’s No. 6 corner on the 247Sports Composite jumped on board.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn

After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
AUBURN, AL
