KTVZ

Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of ‘terrorist activity’ in case Israeli group calls ‘gross violation of basic rights’

Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning “terrorist attacks” to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a “gross violation of basic rights.”. Salah Hamouri’s Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
KTVZ

North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in what has been a record year for test launches by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launches, reported by both South Korean and Japanese authorities, marked the 35th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile test.
KTVZ

Fuel tanker tunnel fire kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

At least 19 people have been killed and 32 others were injured when a fuel tanker caught fire in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital of Kabul, a local official said Sunday. The Salang Tunnel — located between Parwan and Baghlan provinces — is around 1.66 miles (2.67 kilometers) long and was built in the 1960s. It is a vital link between the country’s north and south.
KTVZ

Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says

An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early Friday, the family...

