Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of ‘terrorist activity’ in case Israeli group calls ‘gross violation of basic rights’
Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning “terrorist attacks” to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a “gross violation of basic rights.”. Salah Hamouri’s Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Russian linked to Wagner badly hurt in assassination attempt in Central African Republic
A Russian citizen closely linked to the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been injured in an assassination attempt in the Central African Republic, according to Prigozhin and Russian officials. Dmitry Syty, who runs the “Russian House” in the capital of CAR, Bangui, received a package that exploded in...
Retiring GOP senator says Trump’s influence on party is ‘waning’
Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump’s hold on the party is “waning”. “I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it’s time for our party to...
Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine, knocking out power and putting entire country under air-raid alarm
A fresh barrage of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Friday morning put the entire country under air-raid alarm and sent people scrambling for shelter as explosions sounded overhead, with strikes hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power. “They have set a goal to leave Ukrainians without light, water and...
Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day
As the 2022 World Cup comes to a close, global rights organizations have renewed criticism of Qatar and FIFA over the treatment of thousands of migrant workers who built stadiums and tournament infrastructure. The World Cup final on Sunday coincides with both International Migrants Day and Qatar National Day. “However...
North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in what has been a record year for test launches by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launches, reported by both South Korean and Japanese authorities, marked the 35th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile test.
Exclusive: Ukraine’s presidential office criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky’s message of peace at World Cup Final
Ukraine’s presidential office is criticizing FIFA for refusing to show a video message from President Volodymyr Zelensky in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday. The video, which was recorded in English, was meant to be an “appeal for peace,” according to a written...
New York City says it needs $3 billion from federal government in coming years to respond to asylum seekers
New York is hoping to receive $3 billion from the federal government through 2026 to handle the influx of migrants that city leaders have been grappling with for months, according to a new government report. The city Comptroller’s Annual State of the City’s Economy and Finances report, released on Thursday,...
Fuel tanker tunnel fire kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
At least 19 people have been killed and 32 others were injured when a fuel tanker caught fire in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital of Kabul, a local official said Sunday. The Salang Tunnel — located between Parwan and Baghlan provinces — is around 1.66 miles (2.67 kilometers) long and was built in the 1960s. It is a vital link between the country’s north and south.
‘Like walking on missiles’: US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam ‘Christmas bombings’ 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world’s most formidable war machine could throw at it. Operation Linebacker II saw more than 200...
Water supply and metro services restored in Kyiv but many remain without heat after missile attacks
Water supply and metro services have been restored in Kyiv but officials continued to work Saturday to return heating to all the Ukrainian capital’s residents, a day after a barrage of Russian missiles targeted the city. “Water supply has been restored to all residents of the capital. Half of...
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early Friday, the family...
Brittney Griner is back home and she intends to play basketball this season
Brittney Griner departed a medical military facility in Texas on Friday and returned home to Arizona, vowing in an Instagram post to play in the WNBA this season as she took another step in her reintegration into American life after her detention in Russia. “It feels so good to be...
