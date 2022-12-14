At least 19 people have been killed and 32 others were injured when a fuel tanker caught fire in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital of Kabul, a local official said Sunday. The Salang Tunnel — located between Parwan and Baghlan provinces — is around 1.66 miles (2.67 kilometers) long and was built in the 1960s. It is a vital link between the country’s north and south.

