Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Apart from capital gains, some investors are always looking out for consistent income flow in the way of dividends. Here are two Australian banking stocks to consider. Currently, like every other big economy, Australia is also looking at an upcoming recession in 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank, has raised interest rates eight times in 2022 and is currently at 3.1% in December.
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle (ELS)
In a report released on December 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $65.27. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Hexo upgraded to Neutral from Underperformer at CIBC
CIBC analyst John Zamparo upgraded Hexo to Neutral from Underperformer with an unchanged price target of C$0.20, arguing that the 24% post-earnings selloff in shares "seemed mostly a product of a revenue miss." He supports a lower top line if it means focusing on only higher-margin SKUs and calls a "smaller, leaner business" a "positive."
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
4 Stocks Hot on Analysts’ Radars Right Now
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to wealth building. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks that Wall Street analysts believe can be great additions to your portfolio. When it comes to investing for wealth creation, a myopic view is not sustainable. Keeping the long-term...
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)
RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report) on December 14 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $60.83. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and...
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
Amazon, Google among Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2023
Barron’s 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market and now the publication likes Alphabet (GOOGL), Bank of America (BAC), Medtronic (MDT), Alcoa (AA), Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Comcast (CMCSA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS), and Toll Brothers (TOL), Andrew Bary writes. Two of the stocks – Amazon and Berkshire – are holdovers from the 2022 list. Reference Link.
Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year.
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF)
In a report released yesterday, Lisa Deng from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF – Research Report), with a price target of A$41.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.44. Deng covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Woolworths...
Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Prosus (OtherPROSF) and Core Scientific (CORZ)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU – Research Report), Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) and Core Scientific (CORZ – Research Report). Micron (MU) Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Micron today and set...
Adobe price target raised to $400 from $375 at Stifel
Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane raised the firm’s price target on Adobe to $400 from $375 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company delivered what he called "a clean finish to FY22, highlighted by a record net new Digital Media quarter." After management reiterated the guidance it laid out for FY23 at its analyst day in October, Lane believes investors will remain focused on the regulatory approval process for the Figma acquisition and the potential impact to the product roadmap once the deal has been completed later in the year, he noted.
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
Typically, investors tend to take consumer staples giants like General Mills for granted. However, with a surge in interest toward GIS stock, market participants may want to read between the lines. In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog...
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A (MBLY)
In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A (MBLY – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares opened today at $35.52. According to TipRanks, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average...
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on Steel Dynamics (STLD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares opened today at $99.00. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and United States...
Analysts Are Neutral on Top Industrial Goods Stocks: Lennox International (LII), Terex (TEX)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lennox International (LII – Research Report), Terex (TEX – Research Report) and Fluence Energy (FLNC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks. Lennox International (LII) In a report...
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
As 2022 draws to an end, investors are looking for deeper insight into what the stock market holds for the investment landscape in 2023. At TipRanks, we derive our stock-picking prowess by following a data-driven approach that yields the best results. Let’s look at ten such stocks that could boost your portfolio returns in 2023.
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
