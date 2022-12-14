Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts
A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORHEL, RYAN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: CORPUS CHRISTI TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION:...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
Fort Worth Weekly
‘Clown Show’
The sentencing hearing left reporters speechless. Following the testimony of former cop Aaron Dean’s mother, whose son was recently found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, defense attorney Miles Brissette said something peculiar to Judge George Gallagher. “Your honor, I believe Mr. Mata has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
texasmetronews.com
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son in Dallas
A woman was indicted Monday on charges of manslaughter, child endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in the fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son earlier this year, according to court records. A Dallas County grand jury handed up the indictments against Lacravivonne Washington in the death of Jalexus Washington Jr.,...
fox4news.com
Several people may be found in contempt of court for violating gag order in Aaron Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's mayor, a member of the city council, and a lawyer representing Atatiana Jefferson’s family may be found in contempt of court. That's because they may have violated a gag order issued on the case when they remarked on the verdict Thursday. Leading up...
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (December 9th- December 16th, 2022)
Here’s just a smidge of the work your Southlake police officers did during the week of December 9th through December 16th!. –Officers took a missing person report from one of our in-patient facilities. They sent out the proper info and later that evening, the Dallas Police located the person safely and transported them to the hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
dallasexpress.com
HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship
A high school football coach in Grand Prairie has resigned after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, reported NBC DFW. Kenrick Burns, 28, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. The suspect is being investigated in relation to a charge of having had an allegedly inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
Shooting victim dies in hospital, two others injured, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. Records obtained by WFAA show that officers were called about a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. When police got there, they...
klif.com
Athena Strand’s Father takes Legal Action
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The father of the Wise County girl abducted and killed last month near Paradise is suing. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, contracted fed-ex driver Tanner Horner admitted to killing Athena strand and dumping her body miles away from her home in Paradise.
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie ISD teacher was arrested after police said he was engaged in an alleged "intimate relationship" with a student. Grand Prairie Police said Kenrick Burns, 28, was arrested on Dec. 14 on an improper relationship between an educator and student charge, a second-degree felony.
dallasexpress.com
Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit
The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
