Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
MilitaryTimes
Watch pilot eject after F-35B crashes on Texas runway
A pilot ejected following the crash of a Lockheed F-35B Lightning II jet on a Texas runway Thursday. Police responded at approximately 10:15 a.m. to emergency calls from both Naval police and Lockheed Martin saying that a fighter jet had crashed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and that the pilot had ejected, White Settlement, Texas, police chief Chris Cook said in a video shot by a local Fox affiliate.
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
MilitaryTimes
Tom Hanks drops new coffee line to support veterans
A four-decade veteran of the silver screen, Tom Hanks has played some of the most iconic service members in movie history. From the eponymous Forrest Gump to Capt. John Miller in ”Saving Private Ryan,” he’s had his hands in the military community for much of his lengthy career.
Why Pom Klementieff Was ‘Happy’ But ‘Stressed’ Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible Movies
Pom Klementieff was a mix of emotions upon being cast in the next two Mission: Impossible films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Promises the Movie Event of a Generation
After 13 years of anticipation and speculation, the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is just around the corner. In celebration of its 10-day countdown, the film has released a brand-new featurette, which showcases new footage while promising to be the biggest movie event of this generation.
Inside Pulse
Blu-ray Review: Star Trek: Discovery (Season Four)
Star Trek: Discovery has gone two places the original Star Trek series never went. First is arriving at a fourth season. The original Enterprise was yanked by NBC after three seasons. The network had it up against My Three Sons, Bewitched, Gomer Pyle and Mod Squad with a new day and time each season. Star Trek: Discovery does have the advantage of being on Paramount+ streaming so fans can watch when they want. Because of streaming, the series doesn’t have to worry about fans missing an episode through a DVR malfunction. This means that episodes can connect so the season becomes one big storyline. The second big thing Star Trek: Discovery has done is allow a ship’s captain to have a relationship that lasts longer than one episode. Star Trek: Discovery – Season Four continues to find new frontiers for a franchise that’s been futuristic for over 50 years.
MilitaryTimes
USS Ronald Reagan returns to Yokosuka following 7th Fleet deployment
The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has concluded its seven-month deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet, returning to its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, Friday. The carrier got underway in May — just six months after it returned from its previous deployment — to promote stability in the Indo-Pacific and operate with allies and partners in the region.
MilitaryTimes
It’s time for another Truman moment in the military … with beards
On July 26, 1948, President Harry Truman issued Executive Order 9981, mandating the end of racial segregation in the armed forces. While this did not end racism within the ranks, it constituted a monumental step towards racial equality. President Truman recognized that segregation was abusive, regressive and actually worked against military readiness by functionally excluding an entire race from the upper echelons of the U.S. Armed Forces.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Stormtroopers explained
What are the Stormtroopers in Star Wars all about, exactly? Throughout the vast history of Star Wars movies and TV series, we learn an awful lot about the various Star Wars characters on both sides of the fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire. But what about the Stormtroopers?
