TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
Former Fish and Wildlife Officer Believes Bears Are Starting to ‘Hunt’ Humans
A former Canadian Fish and Wildlife officer found terrifying evidence during his tenure that suggests bears are beginning to “hunt” humans. Murray Bates, who worked for the service for 34 years, recently wrote a letter to Mountain View Today that details his experience working with the predators in five different regions of Alberta.
moderncampground.com
Cold River Mining Introduces Limited Edition Mining Bags Set to Rock 2023
Earth, water, fire, and more—campers can now mine all the elements with the limited-edition gemstone mining bags announced by Cold River Mining. In a press release, the gemstone mining manufacturer based in Campbellsburg, Kentucky has introduced five new limited-edition bags for 2023. “This is sure to be a hit...
moderncampground.com
Bandelier National Monument To Offer Winter Solstice Walks in the Coming Week
The days are becoming shorter, which means it’s time to celebrate the upcoming Winter Solstice. Bandelier National Monument (New Mexico) will again offer the popular Winter Solstice Walks from Tuesday, December 20, to December 22, Thursday. The program will begin right in front of the visitor center in Frijoles...
